Washington Football Team vs. Green Bay Packers Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Washington Football Team vs. Green Bay Packers Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 24

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Lambeau Field

Washington Football Team vs. Green Bay Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Football Team +350 | Packers -450

Spread: Packers -8.5

Total: 49 Over -114 | Under -106

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Football Team +18000 | Packers +1200

Washington Football Team vs. Green Bay Packers Predictions and Picks

Packers -8.5

Washington Football Team vs. Green Bay Packers News, Analysis, and Picks

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in his bag last week. He didn’t necessarily play his best game, finishing with 195 passing yards and three total touchdowns – but it was still more than enough to get the Packers a win. He also had a message for the Bears’ fans:

“I own you.”

Overall, Rodgers has looked impressive after a dreadful first week. He’s averaged 9.48 adjusted yards per attempt with 12 touchdowns and one interception over his past five games. He’s also added two touchdowns on the ground. The Packers have won all five of those contests, with three coming by at least 10 points.

That includes both Packers’ home games during that period, and Rodgers has historically been at his best when playing at Lambeau Field. He’s posted a record of 60-33-3 against the spread at home during the regular season, including a mark of 56-32-3 as a home favorite. That’s good for a return on investment of +23.7%.

He should have no problems taking care of business vs. the Washington Football Team. They were expected to be built around an elite defense this season, but the only problem is their defense has not been good. They rank just 29th in Football Outsiders defensive DVOA, including 28th against the pass.

The Packers could also bet on help from the offensive line. David Bakhtiari was activated from the PUP list, and he’s expected to practice with the team this season. There’s no guarantee he’s back in the lineup this week, but he should return soon. When he returns, the Packers’ will be adding a two-time First Team All-Pro back to their offense, which is important.

