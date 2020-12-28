Washington vs Eagles Spread, Odds, Over/Under, Prediction and Betting Insights for Week 17 Sunday Night Football

Washington vs Eagles Week 17 Game Info

NFL Week 17 Sunday Night Football Game

Washington Football Team (6-9, 3-4 Away) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (4-10-1, 3-3-1 Home)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020

Time: 8:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA

Coverage: NBC

Washington vs Eagles Spread & Odds

All betting lines, odds, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WAS: (+104) | PHI: (-122)

Spread: WAS: +1.5 (-108) | PHI: -1.5 (-112)

Total: N/A – Over: (N/A) | Under: (N/A)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: WAS: (N/A) | PHI: (N/A)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: WAS: (+13000) | PHI: (N/A)

Washington vs Eagles Expert Prediction & Pick

All Washington-Eagles expert predictions and picks are according to Sporting News. Predictions will be listed when available.

Washington vs Eagles Betting Trends

– Washington is 5-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last six games.

– The total has hit the under in five of Washington’s last six games.

– Philadelphia is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.

– The total has hit the under in six of Philadelphia’s last nine games.

Washington vs Eagles Stats

– Washington is averaging 21,0 points per game (PPG) this season (No. 26 in the NFL).

– Washington is surrendering 21.0 PPG this season (No. 5 in the NFL).

– Philadelphia is averaging 21.3 PPG this season (No. 25 in the NFL).

0- Philadelphia is surrendering 26.5 PPG this season (T-No. 21 in the NFL).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!