Washington vs. Falcons Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 4 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Washington vs. Falcons NFL Week 4 Info

NFL Week 4

Washington (1-2) vs. Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

Date: Sunday, October 3rd

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Mercedes Benz Stadium

Washington vs. Falcons Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Washington -116 | Falcons -104

Spread: Washington -1.5 (-105) | Falcons +1.5 (-115)

Total: 47.5 Over (-108) Under (-114)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Washington +7500 | Falcons +15000

Washington vs. Falcons Predictions and Picks

Under 47.5 (-114)

Washington -1.5 (-105)

Washington vs. Falcons News, Analysis, and Picks

Washington will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 in a battle of 1-2 teams. Washington has been a bit of a disappointment to open the season but has an excellent chance to move to .500 thanks to taking on a struggling Falcons team. Washington had no key names on their injury report on Wednesday and just welcomed wide receiver Curts Samuel back to practice. He has been sidelined with a groin injury but practiced in full and has an excellent chance to be promoted this week thanks to Washington already having a roster spot open. The Falcons have two names to monitor. A.J. Terrell was cleared for practice but still has to clear the final hurdle of exiting the league’s concussion protocol. Russell Gage was a DNP again with an ankle injury and is in danger of missing another contest for Atlanta.

As mentioned above, Washington had some high expectations coming into the season, with many picking them to win the NFC East. Through three weeks of action, they have not made a noticeable leap on offense (due to the Ryan Fitzpatrick injury) and have looked much shakier on defense than anyone would have imagined. It is still early in the season, but if they struggle against Atlanta, it may be time to start worrying. Atlanta is still reeling from the loss of Julio Jones due to cap issues and now has to deal with Matt Ryan’s regression being more exposed than ever. Questionable draft decisions continue to lurk for the Falcons. This is a team that is likely already looking ahead to the 2022 season.

Washington is playing on the road this weekend and therefore are listed at just -1.5. They are 0-3 ATS on the season, but will only have to win by a field goal with such a low spread. The moneyline is the better value this week at only -116 as the spread carries -105 odds. Save the headache and tap Washington to win, regardless of the score, for just an 11 cent penalty.

The total for this contest being moved to 47.5 does change the value proposition versus the glaring value available at the opening line of 49. However, the expectation is that this will be a lower scoring affair with a combined score in the 40’s. The probability still lies with the under, but a one-unit dalliance is recommended at the new number of 47.5.

