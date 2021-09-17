Week 2 NFL: Cincinnati Bengals Vs. Chicago Bears Preview

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Chicago Bears in Week 2, with the spread favoring the Bears by 2.5 points and a total set at 45.5 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. The line has shifted from its opening of +3 as some money has come in backing the Bengals on the road here.

The Quarterbacks Will Be The Decider

Cincinnati may be an intriguing road underdog to take as head coach Matt Nagy has shown that he will be as stubborn as possible with Andy Dalton as the starter. Dalton feels like the wrong guy to have under center with the buzz around Justin Fields and how he looked in the few plays on Sunday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is clearly the better signal-caller in this matchup and will probably prove it if Dalton plays the whole game. The Bears’ secondary didn’t look good in Week 1, and with so many weapons in the Bengals’ offense, they may have too much to deal with in this one. You may want to grab this number sooner rather than later because it may continue trending in this direction until suddenly Cincinnati is the favorite.