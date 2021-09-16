What Are The 49ers Doing At Running Back?

One of the more surprising things we saw in Week 1 of the NFL season was what the San Francisco 49ers chose to do with their backfield following the injury to Raheem Mostert. With rookie running back Trey Sermon getting a majority of the backup work in the offseason, being listed as a healthy inactive was confusing. That left Elijah Mitchell to handle 86 percent of the running back touches in the victory against the Detroit Lions.

JaMycal Hasty saw a few snaps as well and Jeff Wilson Jr. will also eventually return to the backfield from the PUP list. It’s likely that for the short term, it will be a duo of Hasty and Mitchell to alleviate the loss of Mostert. The absence of Trey Sermon is peculiar since they drafted him this past offseason and he had been deemed the second-stringer throughout the offseason. It felt like it should have been his starting job when Mostert went down but Sermon ultimately didn’t suit up in Week 1. He played in the first preseason game and in the third preseason game he was running with Mostert. Time will tell whether or not Sermon will eventually get involved, but all signs point mostly towards Mitchell with a bit of Hasty as a change-of-pace back.

San Francisco 49ers Vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds

The San Francsisco 49ers are currently -3 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 with the total set at 49.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.