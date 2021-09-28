What Changed for the Green Bay Packers?

After a humiliating 38-3 loss in Week 1, the Green Bay Packers have bounced back with impressive wins in their past two games. One thing about the NFL is that you have to be able to win in different ways. The Packers have done just that over the past two weeks, holding the Lions scoreless in the second half of Week 2 and driving halfway down the field with no timeouts in just 37 seconds to kick a game-winning field goal.

If it looks like the Packers’ offense has flipped a switch, you’d be correct. Green Bay has found the answer to attacking the double-high safety defense that teams are trying to play against them. It’s become a game of patience as Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has to be able to resist throwing the deep ball into the Cover 2 defense. Instead, he has to take what the opponent gives him when they establish a soft zone underneath. All three of Green Bay’s opponents have utilized this defensive strategy for long stretches of the game.

The Packers are also having more success with the running game as they can get more chunk yards by not having the safeties walk down into the box. Rodgers is also moving the defense around laterally by getting rid of the football much quicker. Against San Francisco, he went 16-for-18 with 140 yards and a touchdown on throws that took less than 2.5 seconds to release.

Again, this helped take advantage of the space underneath, which benefited Green Bay in their short and intermediate passing game. The offensive line also wisely used their tight ends and running backs to deliver some chip blocks to reroute would-be pass rushers, which bought Rodgers that extra split second to suck the defense in only to deliver a timely pass to his skill players. There’s no question that the Packers are getting into a rhythm offensively. Now they need their defense to come along for the ride.

