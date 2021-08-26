Will Josh Allen Challenge the 500-rush yard mark this season?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is coming off his best season yet, and after finishing second in NFL MVP voting last year, the sky is the limit for 2021-22. His numbers have greatly improved in nearly every category except one. Allen’s rushing totals have gone down each season, and after rushing for 631 yards in his rookie season, he accrued just 421 yards in 2020. His total sits at 475.5 at the FanDuel Sportsbook, which means they expect a minor uptick in his rushing output this even if his seasonal trend goes against this ideology.

Will This Trend Continue For Allen?

It’s hard to understand without seeing any film what is causing his rushing totals to drop, but on the surface, it seems like his decision-making is part of it. A large part of what guys learn after their first season or two as a running quarterback is when to slide and when to just jog out of bounds after a scramble. He has become a smarter runner by not taking linebackers and hard-hitting secondaries head-on and instead scampering out of bounds which is the smart move for longevity. Still, it will take yardage off his total at the end of the season. He will be getting that extra game to tack on to the total this season, but it’s hard to say he gets to this number with such a strong trend going against its potential.