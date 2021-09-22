Will Saquon Barkley go Over his Rushing Yards Prop against the Falcons?

It’ll be interesting to see what Saquon Barkley’s rushing yardage prop will look like in his third game back from an ACL injury. In Week 1, he only carried the ball ten times and rushed for 26 yards, so bookmakers were probably a bit conservative in their Week 2 projection of 39.5 yards.

However, Barkley surpassed that number on one carry alone that went for 41 yards. He finished the game with 13 carries for 57 yards.

Keep in mind that the Giants were also on a short week, and the fact that he got more carries in the second game suggests that the team is comfortable increasing his workload. Barkley also played 85% more snaps in Week 2 than in Week 1.

New York will now have three extra days of rest before their Week 3 meeting with the Falcons. Football Outsiders ranks Atlanta 27th in their Defensive Rush DVOA metrics. Look for New York to attack Atlanta on the ground as the Falcons look like the perfect team to get Barkley going. As long as his yardage prop is reasonable, look to play that number over the total.

