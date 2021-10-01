Will The 49ers and Seahawks Go under their 51.5-point total?

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a pivotal Week 4 divisional matchup. The 49ers are currently -3 over Seattle, with the total set at 51.5 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Injuries Galore In This NFC West Showdown

It will be a challenge for the Seahawks on the road against a 2-1 football team, and with both wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, at risk of missing the matchup, even more of the onus may fall on quarterback Russell Wilson to work some magic on Sunday. Metcalf looked like he was going to be okay and was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice. Lockett may be more of a concern after getting banged up and not participating in Thursday’s practice.

On the San Francisco side of things, tight end George Kittle has yet to practice this week with a calf injury. Before making a wager on either side in this matchup, you may want to wait for the Friday practice report as it’s the biggest one of the week and will give the strongest indication of who’s in and who’s out for Sunday.

Could This Matchup Stay Under The Number?

We may also be in line for an under in this matchup, especially if some of those guys end up sitting. The San Francisco 49ers are a team that would prefer to play under the number despite being talented on the offensive side of the football with a great offensive mind in head coach Kyle Shanahan. They tend to take their time and run the football there and take control of the football game. Their defense is certainly better than Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made them look last week. Seattle will be desperate in this one, but their offense has sputtered later in games in the first three weeks. They’ve only scored 13 second-half points on the season, and adding that to San Francisco’s strong defense and methodical offense, you may have a recipe for an under here.