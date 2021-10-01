Will The Vikings Vs. Browns Be An Easy Over Of 51.5?

In one of the more exciting early-game matchups, the Minnesota Vikings will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Browns are currently 2.5-point favorites over the Vikings, while the total is set at a lofty 51.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Are The Vikings A Live Home Dog?

During his time in Minnesota, head coach Mike Zimmer has been a master of covering the number – even as an underdog – in non-divisional home matchups. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has been absolutely sensational over the first three games, but the team’s overall record of 1-2 doesn’t exactly indicate that. He has thrown for 918 yards, eight touchdowns, and zero interceptions this season.

The Cleveland Browns have also been humming along on offense, especially in the ground game. To nobody’s surprise this year, the Browns are averaging 5.1 yards per rush and 175 rushing yards per game. That should be able to do some damage here against a Minnesota defense that ranks 28th in rushing yards allowed per attempt. For the Vikings to find a way to win this one, that defensive unit will have to step up. If it can get itself together and maybe slow down Cleveland for a few drives, you’re now looking at an elite offense that can break away.

If Dalvin Cook comes back this week, that is a massive uplift for them along with their elite wide receiver group and Cousins playing at an All-Pro level. This team could very well be 3-0 heading into this matchup, and the line would be completely different. With two offenses that know how to score inside that U.S. Bank Stadium dome, this game could still get over that high total of 51.5.