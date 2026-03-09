Maxx Crosby Farewell: Raiders Teammates Hail “Legend! Leader!”

Maxx Crosby has been the franchise cornerstone that the Las Vegas Raiders built their defense around for seven years. But after a reported standoff during the 2025 season, the relationship between the star pass rusher and the organization is officially over.

On Friday, the Raiders officials agreed to trade Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round draft picks. The blockbuster deal sends Baltimore’s 2026 and 2027 first-round selections to Las Vegas, including the No. 14 overall pick in the upcoming draft. The league office cannot officially process the transaction until March 11, but Crosby has already confirmed the move through a series of Instagram stories that served as a definitive farewell.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Max Crosby (98) in the warm up line before the Raiders’ OTAs, Thursday May 29, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Crosby’s teammates bid emotional farewell on social media:

Crosby received tributes from the roster he leaves behind. Tyree Wilson, a fellow defensive end who credited Crosby as a significant mentor since 2023, posted a photo on Instagram:

“THIS GAME GAVE ME A BROTHER FOR LIFE.”

The post included eagle and black heart emojis – a direct nod to Crosby’s “The Condor” nickname and his new team, the Baltimore Ravens.

Malcolm Koonce shared an image of the two celebrating with the caption “Go be you brother,” while Jackson Powers-Johnson captioned a photo of the pair: “Truly an honor.”

It was a digital pouring out of respect for a leader who is now gone. Although Crosby famously has “The Shield” tattooed on his arm, he will now join the “Ravens Flock” in pursuit of his first Super Bowl ring.

Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson posted a game photo of him dapping up Crosby, adding the text:

“Legend!! Leader!! Appreciate Everything You’ve Done! @maxxcrosby".

The Ravens are making one of the biggest moves of the offseason so far: a blockbuster acquisition to pair with three-time MVP Lamar Jackson.

First-year head coach Jesse Minter is operating in a pressurized “win-now” mode. The Ravens’ defense recorded just 30 sacks in 2025, tying for the third-fewest in the NFL. They need a spark.

Despite the Raiders’ abysmal 3-14 finish, Crosby still recorded 10.0 sacks and a career-high 28.0 tackles for loss. He leaves Las Vegas with 69.5 career sacks and previously led the league in tackles for loss in both 2022 and 2023.

General Manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak are pivoting to a strategy centered around the No. 1 overall pick, likely Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Spytek acknowledged the difficulty of the move during the NFL Scouting Combine last week:

“Maxx is an elite player," Spytek said. “And I’ve been very upfront from the start when I got here that we’re in the business of having really good players on the team, and we need a lot more of them. And it’s hard to build a great team without elite players."

The team had placed Crosby on injured reserve for the final two games of the year to protect their draft positioning, a move that preceded the trade.

The pass rusher is currently rehabilitating from left knee surgery – his eighth procedure in seven years. In a recent appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Crosby addressed his status:

“I’m ahead of schedule, and it’s business as usual,” Crosby said. “It’s my eighth surgery in seven years. It’s something that I’ve gotten used to. It’s all about perspective, about how you approach what you want to accomplish. I’m willing to run that marathon.”

When asked about the reports that he wanted to leave Las Vegas, Crosby did not refute them, only noting that the talk was not coming from him. Now, he heads to Baltimore.