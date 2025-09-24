NFL Week 4: Predicting the 7-Team AFC Playoff Bracket
Grant White
Host · Writer
#7 Seed AFC - Denver Broncos
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -110
Super Bowl Odds: +3000
#1 Seed AFC - Buffalo Bills
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -10000
Super Bowl Odds: +470
#2 Seed AFC - Los Angeles Chargers
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -800
Super Bowl Odds: +1600
#3 Seed AFC - Indianapolis Colts
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -320
Super Bowl Odds: +3000
#4 Seed AFC - Baltimore Ravens
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -1250
Super Bowl Odds: +600
#5 Seed AFC - Kansas City Chiefs
Odds to Make the Playoffs: -225
Super Bowl Odds: +1400
#6 Seed AFC - Pittsburgh Steelers
Odds to Make the Playoffs: +112
Super Bowl Odds: +7000
