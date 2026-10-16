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NFL · 10 minutes ago

Rams’ Super Bowl odds hold steady as soft schedule offers clear path forward

The Sporting Tribune, author

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

Five games into the new NFL season, and it’s fair to say that not many Rams fans expected to be where they currently find themselves. Los Angeles slipped to 2-3 after an overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills where they had a game-winning field goal blocked.

It is hardly a record befitting the supposed favorites for the Super Bowl, regardless of whether they have been missing key players like Myles Garrett or not. And it was no surprise when Sean McVay described how angry both he and the team were in the wake of their most recent defeat.

However, the situation is by no means a disaster for the Rams. For one, the latest Super Bowl odds listed by sportsbooks still have them at +700 to be crowned champions in February 2027, with only Buffalo having shorter odds among some operators.

Additionally, the game against the Bills also marked the end of a seriously tricky gauntlet for LA to start the season. A schedule that has already included San Francisco, Denver, Philadelphia, and Buffalo – all of whom were playoff teams last year – now gives way to much simpler matters in the coming weeks.

Rams can build momentum in the coming weeks

Between Week 6 and the bye in Week 11, the Rams have an incredibly lenient strength of schedule against four upcoming opponents who hold a combined record of 5-14-1. That includes a pair of games against divisional rival Arizona in Weeks 6 and 10, which has allowed 162 points through its first five games of the season.

In the last 10 meetings between the two teams, LA has lost just twice, and the Cardinals’ woes this year should mean the Rams dominate the NFC West’s weakest team. A trip to Las Vegas follows the first of the two games against Arizona, and while the Raiders have impressed under new head coach Klint Kubiak, Los Angeles should have enough talent to pick up a win on the road.

After going 0-5 through the first five games of the season, the Chargers are lacking confidence, and the Rams’ defense will relish the chance to go up against an offensive line that has allowed 17 sacks in five games. And then LA is back on the road against Washington, with the Commanders at the bottom of the NFC East.

Each of the next five opponents is a chance to build momentum and potentially close the gap on San Francisco at the top of the division. Considering the end to the Rams’ season, it’s important that they do just that.

LA could feel the heat from Week 12 onwards

While three of LA’s next four opponents have losing records, from Week 12 to Week 18, just two of those seven games involve teams that sit below .500. Those are against Dallas and Tampa Bay, two franchises that have capable offenses that can pull off upsets as underdogs.

Additionally, three of those games are against divisional opponents San Francisco and Seattle. Considering how well the 49ers have started the year, the Rams cannot afford to lose in Week 14 as they look to finish first in the West. And while the Seahawks have had their fair share of struggles on offense, their defensive unit remains formidable.

With home games against Green Bay and Kansas City too, McVay’s roster has another gauntlet still to play. There’s no need to panic just yet, as LA has opportunities to win coming up and star edge rusher Garrett is set to return after a six-week recovery period – but it’s imperative the Rams build momentum before the tension ramps up in late November and December.

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