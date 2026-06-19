Ranking the Best Available 20 NFL Free Agents Right Now

8. Trevon Diggs (CB)
Trevon Diggs Free Agent Profile
- Free Agent Type: UFA
- 2025 Team: Packers
- Age: 28
- Experience: 5 Years
Trevon Diggs has played just 21 games over the past three seasons due to a torn ACL, lingering groin and knee issues, and a concussion. His turbulent 2025 campaign ended with a December release from the Cowboys after a dispute with coaches, followed by a brief 34-snap stint with the Packers before being cut again before the new league year. Despite failing to record an interception last year, the 27-year-old's elite ball-hawking pedigree makes him an intriguing candidate for a short-term, "prove-it" deal.
2025 Season NFL Stats
- 27 Total Tackles
- 0 INT
- 0 Forced Fumbles