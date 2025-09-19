The NFL Sunday Parlay That You Need to Consider (Week 3)

‌



Thank the heavens, the NFL season (and all its spoils) has finally returned. Summer is on its way out, and fall is on the horizon. With that, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next February.

With that, we’ve got you covered with a parlay for Week 3!

All odds in this article were utilized from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, MA

Foxborough, MA Where to Watch: CBS

CBS Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Spread: PIT -1.5 (-108) | Total: 44.5 (-104/-118)

PIT -1.5 (-108) | 44.5 (-104/-118) Moneyline: PIT -120 | NE +102

Leg #1: Patriots ML (+102)

Earlier in the week, I slotted the New England Patriots (1-1) over the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) as one of my favorite upsets this Sunday. Since then, the Pats’ moneyline price has fallen from +110 odds to +102 on Friday.

New England will be looking to make a statement at home after splitting their first two contests of 2025. They are taking on a solid Steelers team, but uncharacteristically, Pittsburgh appears weak on the defensive side. The Steelers are allowing 31.5 PPG presently. To make matters worse, they have given up 4.4 yards per carry to opposing offenses.

Patriots second-year quarterback Drake Maye is young and athletic. I think his skill set can be effective against Pittsburgh. He’s already accounted for 560 all-purpose yards in 2025. Look for Maye to show out in Foxborough.

Stadium: EverBank Stadium

EverBank Stadium Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Where to Watch: CBS

CBS Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Spread: JAX -1.5 (-112) | Total: 44.5 (-105/-115)

JAX -1.5 (-112) | 44.5 (-105/-115) Moneyline: HOU +110 | JAX -130

Leg #2: Jaguars -1.5 (-112)

Down in the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) are set to host the Houston Texans (0-2) at EverBank Stadium. Notably, the Texans have struggled in 2025. Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud has already been sacked six times in two games, which is tied for the fifth-highest total at this juncture.

Across the way, Jacksonville has been powered by a potent offense. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has this group churning for 389.0 yards per game: fourth-best in the NFL.

The Texans narrowly defeated Jacksonville in both 2024 meetings. Now that this series is back in Duval County, the Jags will be motivated as ever to knock Houston off as king of the divisional hill.

ESPN Analytics gives the Jaguars a 53.3% chance at victory in Week 3. I concur with that sentiment, but considering the spread is well under a field goal (-1.5), I like Jacksonville to cover at home.

Stadium: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Spread: DAL -1.5 (-105) | Total: 50.5 (-105/-115)

DAL -1.5 (-105) | 50.5 (-105/-115) Moneyline: DAL -116 | CHI -102

Leg #3: Cowboys-Bears Over 50.5 (-105)

The Dallas Cowboys (1-1) will visit the Chicago Bears (0-2) at Soldier Field this weekend, where the weather will be pretty pleasant. Considering both the conditions and the rosters on hand, I am targeting over 50.5 total points in this NFC clash.

The respective offenses here boast a ton of firepower. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is completing 68.6% of his passes at 6.4 yards per attempt. That has Dallas at 30.0 PPG, which is currently the league’s fifth-highest scoring clip.

Conversely, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has all the arm talent in the world. It feels as if he and Chicago rookie head coach Ben Johnson are very close to unlocking this offense’s full potential.

The Bears’ defense has been scorched in both outings this year. They have surrendered 39.5 PPG: dead last in the NFL. From there, Chicago is being gashed by opponents for 5.3 yards per carry. Simply, it makes sense that the Bears have gone 2-0 for over bettors this season.

NFL Sunday Parlay: Week 3

Patriots ML (+102)

Jaguars -1.5 (-112)

Cowboys-Bears Over 50.5 (-105)

Total Odds: +646

Week 3 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

