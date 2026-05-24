“This is it” Until 2027 for Aaron Rodgers

The funny thing about Aaron Rodgers is that retirement never seems to arrive quietly. It lingers around him like fog rolling through Lambeau Field, thick enough for everyone to see, but never fully settling.

Now comes the latest declaration.

“This is it,” Rodgers said this week regarding the 2026 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Maybe it is.

Maybe it isn’t.

That uncertainty has become part of the Rodgers experience ever since his split from the Green Bay Packers. Every offseason feels like a dramatic final chapter until another season quietly appears on the calendar.

When Rodgers left Green Bay for the New York Jets in 2023, the move itself carried retirement undertones. The trade felt less like a fresh beginning and more like a Hall of Fame quarterback squeezing out one last run. Rodgers openly discussed darkness retreats, stepping away from football and trying to rediscover what he wanted.

Then came the Achilles tear

Four snaps.

That was all.

An injury that would have ended most careers instead became another chapter in Rodgers’s mythology. He attacked rehab with the same obsessive intensity that defined his MVP seasons. Even while the Jets collapsed around him, speculation constantly followed him. Would he retire? Would he return? Would he finally walk away from the game that has consumed nearly his entire adult life?

Instead, Rodgers kept inching back toward the spotlight.

After the Jets experiment soured, Pittsburgh entered the picture. The courtship dragged on for months in 2025. The Steelers waited because Rodgers has always operated on his own timeline. Eventually he signed a one-year deal worth $13.65 million with incentives pushing it higher.

And even then, the retirement talk never stopped.

Last summer on Pat McAfee’s show, Rodgers admitted he would “likely retire” after the 2025 season.

Likely, turned out to be another year in Pittsburgh.

That one word mattered because Rodgers has repeatedly left the door cracked open just enough to walk back through it, that’s the magic of Rodgers keeping us all tuned into his next move.

Now here he is again entering another season in Pittsburgh, this time reunited with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy. Rodgers called the reunion “full circle.”

That phrase sounds final

So did plenty of the others.

But Rodgers has always been football’s great wanderer between endings and beginnings. Every year feels like a farewell tour until the competitor inside him starts whispering again. One more camp. One more season. One more shot.

The drama follows because Rodgers feeds it, knowingly or not. He understands the gravity his name carries. A four-time MVP doesn’t disappear quietly, especially one who still believes he can outthink defenses and bend games late in the fourth quarter.

That is why his retirement story has become less about a single announcement and more about a cycle.

Until the next conversation begins.

Because with Rodgers, the final chapter always seems to have another page tucked underneath it.

And honestly, if the Steelers offense turns lethal in 2026 if McCarthy unlocks one final vintage Aaron Rodgers run while Pittsburgh suddenly looks like a legitimate Super Bowl threat.

Rodgers has spent the last several years leaving football with one foot out the door and the other somehow finding its way back onto the field. Retirement sounds definitive in May after he signs his new deal.

We’ve seen this time and time again from Rodgers.

Why would next year be any different if success is added into the mix?

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