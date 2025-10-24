Who’s Next to Be Fired? Top 5 NFL Head Coaches on the Hot Seat in Week 8

Sunday’s Week 8 NFL slate is fast approaching, and for these five head coaches, the margin for error is minimal when it comes to job security.

Let’s break down who’s feeling the heat:

1. Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins

Current Record (2025): 1-6 | Career Record: 29-29 (Regular Season)

After leading the Dolphins to playoff appearances in his first two seasons, McDaniel’s tenure is in a free fall. Miami followed a promising 11-6 campaign in 2023 with an 8-9 record in 2024 and has completely collapsed to 1-6 this year. McDaniel’s offensive guru label is fading fast as the offense has looked stagnant and predictable. The slide was punctuated by a 31-6 blowout loss to the previously 1-5 Cleveland Browns in Week 7 and recent public controversy stemming from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s (whose poor play hasn’t helped matters) critical comments about team discipline. Another loss this week could leave owner Stephen Ross no choice but to go in a different direction.

2. Brian Daboll, New York Giants

Current Record (2025): 2-5 | Career: 20-37-1 (Regular Season)

The 2022 AP Coach of the Year award feels like a distant memory. Since his 9-7-1 debut season, Daboll’s teams have gone a disastrous 11-29. The fanbase’s patience is gone, especially after a humiliating and inexcusable Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos in which the Giants blew a 19-0 fourth-quarter lead. Quarterback Jaxson Dart looks like the real deal, but it might not be enough to save Daboll’s job.

3. Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals

Current Record (2025): 2-5 | Career Record: 14-27 (Regular Season)

Now in his third season, Gannon’s Cardinals have regressed. After showing promise and improving to an 8-9 record in 2024, Arizona is on a five-game losing streak and sits last in the NFC West. The nature of these losses is particularly frustrating, as all five have been by a combined total of just 13 points, with three ending on last-second, game-winning field goals. Despite offseason additions, the team has found ways to lose close games, and the responsibility is falling on the head coach for failing to get his team over the hump.

4. Aaron Glenn, New York Jets

Current Record (2025): 0-7 | Career Record: 0-7 (Regular Season)

In his first season as head coach, Glenn is in a difficult position as the leader of the NFL’s only winless team. The Jets have been non-competitive in most of their games, and the offense has been particularly dreadful. While Glenn seems to have the confidence of owner Woody Johnson, the lack of progress, the team’s historically poor start, and some head-scratching decisions have put him under intense scrutiny. We’ll see how much patience Johnson really has.

5. Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

Current Record (2025): 2-5 | Career Record: 42-49 (Regular Season)

Despite a dominant 31-6 win over the Dolphins in Week 7, Stefanski’s seat remains warm. The two-time Coach of the Year is on this list because of the broader context: after a disastrous 3-14 season in 2024, this year’s 2-5 start is not what the organization expected from a roster that boasts plenty of talent. The pressure stems from the long-term failure to build a consistent winner, particularly given the team’s offensive struggles. While the Week 7 win provides temporary relief, Stefanski is still coaching for his job on a week-to-week basis.

