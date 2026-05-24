Golden Knights looking to push Avalanche to the brink in Game Three

To even get a split in Denver would have been a victory for the Vegas Golden Knights on paper. To come back to The Fortress with a 2-0 series lead and a chance to advance to the Stanley Cup Final on home ice is nothing short of euphoria.

On Sunday, the Golden Knights hope to ride their momentum across the finish line, aiming to turn their lead over the Colorado Avalanche from commanding to nigh-insurmountable in Game Three.

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Date: Sunday, May 24

Time: 5:00 pm PST

How To Watch: ESPN, ESPN+

Radio: 1340 AM, 94.7 FM

With neither team opting to hold a morning skate before the game, the statuses of Vegas forward Mark Stone and Colorado defenseman Cale Makar are still up in the air at this moment. After the Avalanche have only scored three goals in two games against Vegas and their season at a crisis point, it is unclear if they will elect to bring Makar back as a last ditch effort to turn the tide. Regardless, the Golden Knights know that what they are doing is working, so it is difficult to see them making too many changes in what has quickly turned into a pivotal Game Three.

Here is what the Golden Knights can do to keep momentum for themselves and earn the chance to close out the series on Tuesday in Game Four.

Keep on shining

What the Golden Knights have been doing to Colorado’s best players has been nothing short of impressive.

Limiting the Nathan MacKinnon line to only one goal and none at five-on-five is no easy feat, but Vegas has managed to keep one of the best players in the world from making a true impact. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights have received contributions from Pavel Dorofeyev, Brett Howden, Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev in this series so far. For the Golden Knights to move on to the Stanley Cup Final, they will need to continue frustrating MacKinnon and crew while further establish dominance themselves.

Stay the course

It would have been easy to panic in Game Two with Colorado getting an early lead and the Golden Knights’ offense looking lifeless.

However, they remained patient and kept playing to their strengths, ultimately rewarding themselves with three third-period goals and a hard-fought victory. Having to work out of an early deficit is nothing new to the Golden Knights, whose four third-period comebacks are the most in a single postseason in NHL history. Vegas never feels like they are truly out of a game, and that confidence is translating to this series nicely.

The right side of history

With their Game Two victory, the Golden Knights have put the Avalanche in a position that does not bode well for them.

Only one team has ever come back from losing the first two games at home during a conference final, and that was the Detroit Red Wings in 1945. The Golden Knights are hoping to become the 14th team since 1982 to win both games on the road and win the series, securing an opportunity to earn their second Stanley Cup in four years. If they can keep the pressure on and prevent the Avalanche from playing their game, the Golden Knights will push their opponent to no margin for error.