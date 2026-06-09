TST Best Bets: June 9, 2026

It’s been classic after classic through these Stanley Cup Finals, and if the Vegas Golden Knights come out of this series with their second ever world championship, then Game 3 will be immortalized forever as the night they survived the impossible.

After squandering a 4-0 lead, Vegas pulled out a miraculous victory in double overtime to take a 2-1 lead in the series on their home ice.

Now in Game 4, the Carolina Hurricanes face a do-or-die situation, as a loss would send them back home for Game 5 at a 3-1 deficit.

The Hurricanes were plagued with issues in the cage, as goalie Frederik Anderson was pulled in the second period after saving 12 of 16 shots.

Backup goalie Brandon Bussi allowed just one goal in 19 shots, a goal tipped in by a Carolina player to seal their fate in double overtime.

Will issues in the cage lead to another hole the Hurricanes can’t dig themselves out of in Game 4, or will a Carolina victory guarantee at least two more games of this exhilarating series?

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First Pick: Carolina Hurricanes ML (-112) over Vegas Golden Knights

Rundown: This series simply seems too close to call for either team to be up 3-1 after four games.

After being the most dominant defensive team in the postseason, Carolina’s offensive firepower has kept them in each game in this series.

The resilience of the Hurricanes was on full display in Game 3, when after trailing 4-0, the trio of LW Jordan Martinook, LW Taylor Hall and C Jordan Staal ripped off three goals in 39 seconds to bring Carolina back in it.

That resilience does not match the profile of a team that is going to let the ending of Game 3 turn into a slump.

Tonight, expect the best offensive performance from the Hurricanes we’ve seen yet in this series, resulting in a 2-2 stalemate heading into Game 5.

Second Pick: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Carolina Hurricanes – Over 6 goals

Jun 6, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) reaches for the puck defended by Carolina Hurricanes defenseman K’andre Miller (19) during the second overtime in game three of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images Jun 6, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) reaches for the puck defended by Carolina Hurricanes defenseman K'andre Miller (19) during the second overtime in game three of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.

Rundown: The over has cashed in all three games in this series so far, with Game 4 now seeing the over/under six after previously being set at 5.5 in each game.

However, we’re rolling with the over despite the jump in projections because of how fiery both offenses look heading into Tuesday night.

Vegas’ RW Mitch Marner’s second period hat trick was a stunning performance in Game 3, and with his momentum riding into Game 4 along with Carolina’s desperation, expect this to be another high-scoring affair.

While the Hurricanes have questions to figure out at goalie, Vegas’ goalkeeper Carter Hart has allowed four goals in each game of this series as well.