Simone Biles Listed As OUT Of Gymnastics Team Final

According to a statement by USA Gymnastics, the national governing body of gymnastics in the country, Simone Biles withdrew from the final team competition in Tokyo due to a medical issue. This came after Biles struggled to complete a clean landing in the vault event. She then departed with a trainer before returning with a wrap on her right leg.

Official statement: "Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions." Thinking of you, Simone! pic.twitter.com/QA1GYHwWTv — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 27, 2021

With her sidelined, the Russian Olympic Committee seized the opportunity and won the gold medal in the competition while the United States finished second with silver. It’s not clear at this time if Biles will even be able to compete in the individual competitions. Hopefully, the injury isn’t too serious, and she’ll be able to return.

The Olympics are often a great showcase of American talent and spirit around the world. However, it’s been a very uneven start for Americans — particularly in the sports they’ve been known to dominate, such as basketball, women’s soccer, and now gymnastics. And if you’re a network like NBC with the broadcast rights, there’s also the challenge of building an audience.

The storylines haven’t played out as some might have expected, and now the Olympics may be without perhaps the greatest gymnast of all time for the remainder of the competition. It’s already been a tough sell with these Olympics, where the athletes are essentially performing in isolation. Away from their family and friends. Away from the roar of a raucous crowd.

It’s fair to say that now NBC will have to dig even deeper to find the storylines that will keep Americans fixated on these summer games.

