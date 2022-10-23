F1 Round 19 - Best Bets: USA Grand Prix in Austin, Texas

The Circut of the Americas in Austin, Texas, will play host to round 19 of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship. Red Bull Racing can clinch the constructor’s championship by finishing ahead of Scuderia Ferrari in Sunday’s race.

To win the USA Grand Prix: Max Verstappen (-270), Carlos Sainz (+470), Lewis Hamilton (+750)

Red Bull announced the passing of owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz just before Saturday’s qualification session. As the news filtered through the paddock, a somber mood took hold for the duration of the session, and tributes poured in throughout the afternoon.

Red Bull was anticipating a weekend of celebration, as they can clinch the 2022 Constructors championship with a win from either of their drivers.

Ferrari finished 1 and 2 on the grid in Saturday’s qualifying session, with Carlos Sainz grabbing the third pole position of his F1 career. He posted a brilliant final lap of the session to sneak above his teammate Charles Leclerc. Leclerc was forced to take a grid penalty after replacing parts in his engine and will start 12th – despite his second-place qualification. After an impressive session, Ferrari look poised for a strong result in Austin. However, proceed with caution if you plan on taking a Ferrari to win this race.

1st Bet: Winning margin 10+ Seconds (+130)



After Max Verstappen officially won the 2022 Driver’s Championship last time out in Suzuka – Red Bull is looking to make it two straight celebratory race weekends. In just 28 laps, he set a record for the largest-ever winning margin at the Japanese Grand Prix. He shattered that record by over six seconds. (20.6s set by Sebastian Vettel in 2012). Expecting anything less than full throttle (pardon the pun) from the Dutch-Belgian world champion would be a poor choice. After all, he is just one win shy of the single-season record of 13 race victories (currently held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel). Verstappen will be just as motivated as he was prior to winning his second straight Driver’s Championship.

Verstappen finished 3rd in qualifying and will start second on the grid, but it’s important to remember that his Red Bull will be the fastest car on the track. He has won 12 of the 18 races this year and seems to win from every position on the grid. Eight of those wins have come from outside the pole position. That’s why you’ll find him at a hefty (-250) to win despite 40% of ALL races in F1 history being won from the pole. That’s a lot of juice – consider taking Max to record his sixth-fastest lap of the season.

2nd Bet: Max Verstappen Fastest Lap (-115)

Lewis Hamilton moves up from fourth to start third. He and his Mercedes team have quietly plugged away, improving their car in the latter half of this season. Despite that, Lewis Hamilton has been unable to find the podium since July 31st in Hungary. He will be raring to go on a circuit he has more formula one wins on than any other driver (five wins).

3rd Bet: Lewis Hamilton Podium Finish? YES (-160)

