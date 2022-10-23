F1 Round 19 - Best Bets: USA Grand Prix in Austin, Texas
joecervenka
The Circut of the Americas in Austin, Texas, will play host to round 19 of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship. Red Bull Racing can clinch the constructor’s championship by finishing ahead of Scuderia Ferrari in Sunday’s race.
To win the USA Grand Prix: Max Verstappen (-270), Carlos Sainz (+470), Lewis Hamilton (+750)
Red Bull announced the passing of owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz just before Saturday’s qualification session. As the news filtered through the paddock, a somber mood took hold for the duration of the session, and tributes poured in throughout the afternoon.
Red Bull was anticipating a weekend of celebration, as they can clinch the 2022 Constructors championship with a win from either of their drivers.
Ferrari finished 1 and 2 on the grid in Saturday’s qualifying session, with Carlos Sainz grabbing the third pole position of his F1 career. He posted a brilliant final lap of the session to sneak above his teammate Charles Leclerc. Leclerc was forced to take a grid penalty after replacing parts in his engine and will start 12th – despite his second-place qualification. After an impressive session, Ferrari look poised for a strong result in Austin. However, proceed with caution if you plan on taking a Ferrari to win this race.
1st Bet: Winning margin 10+ Seconds (+130)
After Max Verstappen officially won the 2022 Driver’s Championship last time out in Suzuka – Red Bull is looking to make it two straight celebratory race weekends. In just 28 laps, he set a record for the largest-ever winning margin at the Japanese Grand Prix. He shattered that record by over six seconds. (20.6s set by Sebastian Vettel in 2012). Expecting anything less than full throttle (pardon the pun) from the Dutch-Belgian world champion would be a poor choice. After all, he is just one win shy of the single-season record of 13 race victories (currently held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel). Verstappen will be just as motivated as he was prior to winning his second straight Driver’s Championship.
Verstappen finished 3rd in qualifying and will start second on the grid, but it’s important to remember that his Red Bull will be the fastest car on the track. He has won 12 of the 18 races this year and seems to win from every position on the grid. Eight of those wins have come from outside the pole position. That’s why you’ll find him at a hefty (-250) to win despite 40% of ALL races in F1 history being won from the pole. That’s a lot of juice – consider taking Max to record his sixth-fastest lap of the season.
2nd Bet: Max Verstappen Fastest Lap (-115)
Lewis Hamilton moves up from fourth to start third. He and his Mercedes team have quietly plugged away, improving their car in the latter half of this season. Despite that, Lewis Hamilton has been unable to find the podium since July 31st in Hungary. He will be raring to go on a circuit he has more formula one wins on than any other driver (five wins).
3rd Bet: Lewis Hamilton Podium Finish? YES (-160)
–Ryan May – Ryan is an auto racing expert deeply rooted in the sport.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.