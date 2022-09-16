How to Watch, Stream & Bet Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin

An incredible trilogy is set to go down on Saturday night when Canelo Alvarez faces off with Gennady Golovkin as the duo looks for closure in their rivalry. The first two matchups in this series have favored Alvarez, and he’s set to enter this third matchup as a sizable favorite again.

There’s plenty to follow leading up to this matchup, and we’re here to get you set for it so that you don’t miss out on this big fight on Saturday night.

When and Where is Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin?

Alvarez: 57-2-2 | Golovkin: 42-1-1

Date: September 17, 2022 | Main Event Fight Time: Approx. 11:00 p.m. ET

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada | Stadium: T-Mobile Arena

How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin?

Stream: DAZN pay-per-view, Also can order the PPV on your local service provider

Announcers: David Diamante, Roy Jones Jr.

How to Bet Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin

Fight Result (3-Way): Alvarez (-455), Tie (+2000), Golovkin (+350)

Fight Result (2-Way): Alvarez (-500), Golovkin (+333)

Over How Many Rounds Will the Bout Go?

Less than three rounds: (+1600) More than three rounds: (-10000)

Less than five rounds: (+700) More than five rounds: (-1667)

Less than seven rounds: (+400) More than seven rounds: (-714)

Less than nine rounds: (+240) More than nine rounds: (-333)

Less than 11 rounds: (+150) More than 11 rounds: (-200)

In addition to traditional bets like the fight result and total rounds, many other options are offered at the BetMGM Sportsbook.

