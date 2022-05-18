How to Watch, Stream & Bet the 2022 Preakness Stakes

The second leg of the Triple Crown is set to take place this Saturday with the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Epicenter will enter this race as the favorite, which is the same as we saw during the Kentucky Derby where the horse ultimately finished second. We won’t be seeing a Triple Crown winner this time around though, with Rich Strike, the winner of the 2022 Kentucky Derby, not participating.

Last year’s winner of the Preakness Stakes saw Rombauer come out on top. A $1.5 million-dollar purse will be awarded to the winner of this year’s race.

When and Where is the Preakness Stakes?

When: 7:01 PM ET

Where: Pimlico Race Course (Baltimore, Maryland)

Length of Race: 1 3/16 miles

How to Watch the Preakness Stakes?

TV: NBC

Mobile: https://www.fubo.tv/welcome

How to Bet the Preakness Stakes

In addition to traditional bets such as the Preakness Stakes winner, the race offers a unique night with plenty of bets to look at on the FanDuel Sportsbook.