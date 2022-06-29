Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur Gaining Momentum at Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek was impressive during her first-round victory at Wimbledon, and there’s a lot to like about her in this tournament, where she’s currently favored to win.

Swiatek opened the tournament with a straight-sets victory over Jana Fett, and she’ll get ready to take on Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove in second-round action on Thursday. Petra Kvitova, the 25th seed, had no issues in her opener against Jasmine Paolini, defeating the Italian in three sets. Kvitova owns the third-highest odds of winning the tournament, which might come as a surprise with her lower seed. Like Swiatek and Kvitova, Ons Jabeur handled her business in first-round action, winning in straight sets.

Swiatek currently owns the highest odds to win at Wimbledon at +130, while Jabeur boasts the second-highest at +500. Those two respective players are the only ones with odds above +1000, with Kvitova sitting with the third-highest at +1100, Cori Gauff at +1200, and Simona Halep and Emma Raducanu at +1400.

Anett Kontaveit, the second seed, is someone to follow, opening with odds at +2000 and seeing them fall to +4000 after a straight-sets opening-round victory over Bernarda Pera. If that holds, there’s a good chance that’s a value price to pay for the Estonian, who’s only drawn in 0.2% of tickets and 0.1% of the handle. She will take on Jule Niemeier in second-round action later today.

Tickets have been relatively spread out, with Swiatek drawing in 23.6% to lead the pack, followed by Serena Williams with 17.3%, and Ons Jabeur with 11.3%. Those three players are the only ones with more than 10% of tickets, but rounding out the top five are Cori Gauff with 7.2% and Canadian Bianca Andreescu with 5.5%.

Williams had been a force at Wimbledon over the years, but she saw an early exit in the first round against Harmony Tan. This was her 22nd appearance at the historic tournament, where she has won an astounding seven times.

Nearly 50% of the money has come in towards Swiatek, who owns 47.1% of the handle. The only other player that owned more than 10% was Williams, who boasted 17.2%. Rounding out the top three is Jabeur, who holds 8.5% of the handle.

Serena Williams, Swiatek, and Jabeur are the book’s biggest liabilities at Wimbledon.

Below you can find the top five women’s players who hold the best odds to win at Wimbledon from the BetMGM Sportsbook.