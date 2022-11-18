United States Men's National Team World Cup Odds

After years of preparation, a long and trying qualifying campaign, and months of anticipation, the time has finally arrived. In a few short days, the United States Men’s National Team will take the pitch against Wales to open group play in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

This will be the youngest squad by average age that the United States has ever taken to compete on the world’s biggest stage, and the belief is this team will be in its prime when the United States hosts the competition in 2026. Many still bet on the Americans to shock the world and take home the title.

BetMGM World Cup Highest Ticket%

Argentina 18.5%

Brazil 13.3%

USA 11.2%

According to BetMGM, the United States has the third-highest ticket percentage, with 11.2% of bets to win the 2022 World Cup on the USMNT. That places them behind only Argentina (18.5% of tickets) and Brazil (13.3%).

Brazil is considered the betting favorite and has the shortest odds in the competition. After opening at +500, they are now at +350 to win. Argentina has been bet down from +1000 to +500, while the United States opened at +8000 and has jumped to +10000, despite all the backing.

As you would expect, it appears to be very public money placed on the USA. Despite having the third-most tickets, only 6.6% of the money being wagered goes toward the United States. For comparison purposes, 23.2% of the money (the handle) is on Argentina, and 20% is on Brazil.

There’s a significant drop-off before the third-highest handle (Denmark at 7.9%). With the third-highest amount of tickets and the long odds, it’s clear the sportsbooks will be rooting against a miracle for the United States Men’s National Team, as they are the biggest liability for the oddsmakers.

The United States takes on Wales on November 21 at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a clash with England on November 25. They wrap up the group on November 29 against Iran. The top two teams in the group advance to the knockout stage.