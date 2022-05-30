10 Current Players Who Should Never Be Bronx Bombers

The chatter earlier this season concerning the appropriateness of the New York Yankees’ appearance policy (the latest victim being former Mets reliever Miguel Castro) has got me thinking about players who just wouldn’t look right in New York pinstripes.

Here’s my starting lineup of players I just can’t see taking the field in the legendary Bronx Bombers uniform.

SS Bo Bichette – Blue Jays

My lead-off man, asking Bo to lose the “Flow” would be like asking the Natural to leave Wonderboy on the on-deck circle. The two simply go hand-in-hand. The Blue Jays’ young star has a unique, rockstar look – to bury that look under the weight of Yankee appearance regulation just wouldn’t be right.

RF Bryce Harper – Phillies

The reigning NL MVP’s swagger and brashness – a trademark of his outstanding career – feels like it would be stifled in a Yankee uniform, almost like an ill-fitting suit. Add the required “tidying up,” and you have a transformation that fans of the slugging right fielder (outside of Yankee Stadium) would just as soon pass on.

DH Fernando Tatis Jr. – Padres

My DH is San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Though hampered by injuries of late, Tatis Jr. has arguably become the face of the NL, a five-tool player of immense talent with a signature look that resonates with MLB’s targeted young fan base. There’s almost too much at stake to have Tatis Jr. join the Yankee fold only to be beaned by the club’s appearance policy. Please no.

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – Blue Jays

Anchoring first base, Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would also be in line for a significant appointment with a local hairstylist. Moreover, Vlad Jr.’s free-spirited approach to the game and fun-loving personality would not appear to play out well on a workmanlike team like the Yankees, whose uniform has barely changed in the past century. There are certainly “horses for courses” – Vladdy in pinstripes isn’t one of them.

3B Justin Turner – Dodgers

Batting fifth and playing third base is the Dodgers’ Justin Turner. Aside from the almost treasonous notion of a Dodger star jumping ship to join the Yankees, a clean-shaven Turner would cause uncomfortable double-takes across MLB. We’ve just become too accustomed and fond of Turner’s look and personality in Dodger Blue to embrace a Yankee makeover.

CF Charlie Blackmon – Rockies

Centerfield is held down by Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon. The thought of “Chuck Nazty” leaving the Rocky Mountains, his beard, and long hair behind for the storied tradition of razor-friendly Yankee Stadium is hard to digest. Blackmon seems to be more of a throwback to the swingin’ A’s of the 70s. Yankee pinstripes? No thank you.

LF Brandon Marsh – Angels

It’s hard to tell what is growing faster – respect for LA Angel Brandon Marsh’s talent or his flowing mane and beard. Sheer volume earns the 24-year-old my final outfield spot. The image of Marsh’s hair piling up on the floor as a right of passage to play for the Yankees is downright sad.

2B Jonathan India – Reds

Cincinnati Reds young star Jonathan India hits eighth, manning second base, and earns a well-deserved spot in my lineup. Last year’s NL Rookie of the Year, the 25-year-old sports a Brandon Crawford-type look (who just missed his own spot in the lineup), which earns an immediate disqualification within Yankee hair governance. A cleaned-up India could carry the shock value that Rougned Odor did in his brief stint with the Yanks. That felt wrong then and still does.

C Jorge Alfaro – Padres

Over the course of his major league career, fans have had the opportunity to see both sides of San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro. From his clean-cut early days, he has landed on the full beard, long locks, with a trace-of-mullet look. Anything remotely resembling a mullet earns a spot in the lineup.

P Noah Syndergaard – Angels

Heading up the pitching staff of my “can’t-see-them-with-the-Yankees” lineup is the LA Angels’ Noah Syndergaard. This choice was easy – you can’t ask “Thor” to trim his locks. It’s a line that simply cannot be crossed.