2022 AL Cy Young Futures - August 10

The American League is loaded with talented pitchers, and there’s no shortage at the top of the current AL Cy Young odds on the BetMGM Sportsbook. Veteran arms like Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole are in the race again, while new faces like Kevin Gausman and Shane McClanahan have inserted their names into the conversation.

Here are the leaders in 2022 AL Cy Young odds (as of August 10):

Justin Verlander – Astros (-154)

Last week: For the first time this season, Justin Verlander is no longer in plus-money territory to win the AL Cy Young. The Houston Astros starter added another solid start to his resume, pitching six innings and allowing no earned runs while picking up his 15th victory of the season against the Cleveland Guardians on August 4.

This week: The next time the current favorite for the AL Cy Young will take the hill is later this evening when the Texas Rangers visit Houston. Verlander has posted a 15-3 record this season, with a sparkling 1.73 ERA and 127 strikeouts.

Dylan Cease – White Sox (+280)

Last week: The most significant competition for Verlander in the AL Cy Young race is now in the AL Central with the Chicago White Sox. Dylan Cease continued his dominance with his 12th victory of the season, pitching six innings and allowing one earned run.

This week: The White Sox righthander is scheduled to conclude a four-game series with the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, giving him another opportunity to continue lowering his ERA on the season. Cease is currently 12-4 with a 1.98 ERA and 166 strikeouts.

Shane McClanahan – Rays (+600)

Last week: Things haven’t gone well for Shane McClanahan since he pitched in the All-Star Game, with his most recent outing seeing him finish with six and 1/3 innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on August 6 while also allowing four earned runs.

This week: The Tampa Bay Rays lefthander has seen his ERA climb to 2.24, which is still a great number, but no longer one that warrants him leading the AL Cy Young conversation. McClanahan is expected to make his next start on Saturday when Tampa Bay takes on the Baltimore Orioles.

Shohei Ohtani – Angels (+2000)

Last week: The Los Angeles Angels two-way star has continued to pitch well, but he has not received much run support from his team. Shohei Ohtani pitched into the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics on August 3, allowing just two earned runs and striking out seven, but seeing a loss added to his season record.

This week: Ohtani has posted a 10-7 record this year, along with a 2.68 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 111 innings pitched. The swing and miss stuff that Ohtani brings to the table is expected to be on full display when the Angels took on the A’s again last night, seeing him pitch six innings and allow no earned runs for his tenth win of the season.

Alek Manoah – Blue Jays (+3000)

Last week: The Toronto Blue Jays’ most consistent weapon this season made another quality start last week, pitching six innings and allowing two earned runs, leading to his 12th victory of the season on August 4 against the Minnesota Twins.

This week: Much like Ohtani, Alek Manoah started last night against the Baltimore Orioles, seeing him pitch five innings and allow three earned runs while picking up a no-decision. The big righthander has been a high-quality option for the Blue Jays this season and has posted a 12-5 record with a 2.56 ERA.

Verlander has taken control of the AL Cy Young race over the last week and is also the book’s biggest liability. Verlander holds 15.5% of tickets and 24.2% of the handle, leading both categories, meaning some big bets have been placed on the Astros ace. Manoah, Cease, and McClanahan all own more than 10% of tickets. Four pitchers hold more than 10% of the handle, headlined by Verlander and followed by McClanahan with 12.2%, Ohtani with 11.8%, and Manoah with 10.7%.

And here are the Top Ten 2022 AL Cy Young odds: