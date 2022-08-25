2022 AL Cy Young Futures - August 24

The American League is loaded with talented pitchers, and there’s no shortage at the top of the current AL Cy Young odds on the BetMGM Sportsbook. Veteran arms like Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole are in the race again, while new faces like Kevin Gausman and Shane McClanahan have inserted their names into the conversation.

Here are the leaders in 2022 AL Cy Young odds (as of August 24):

Justin Verlander – Astros (-200)

Last week: The front runner for the AL Cy Young once again had his odds bet down after another successful week. Justin Verlander pitched seven innings, allowed three earned runs against the Chicago White Sox, and has continued to set the pace in the American League.

This week: Verlander has continued to be dominant and owns a 16-3 record, paired with a 1.87 ERA and 148 strikeouts. The veteran righthander took the mound yesterday against the Minnesota Twins, which saw him pitch six perfect innings while striking out ten batters.

Dylan Cease – White Sox (+250)

Last week: Starting on May 24, Dylan Cease had a run of starts allowing only one earned run or less. However, Cease’s run ended against the Houston Astros on August 16, but the righty still only allowed three earned runs in that appearance.

This week: It’s hard not to be impressed with what Cease has accomplished over the last three months to put himself back in the conversation for this award. The young righthander started last night against the Baltimore Orioles, which saw him struggle for the second consecutive outing, pitching into the sixth inning but allowing four earned runs.

Shane McClanahan – Rays (+900)

Last week: Despite recording a no-decision against the Kansas City Royals, Shane McClanahan got back on track in his previous start, pitching seven innings and allowing two earned runs while striking out eight batters.

This week: The Tampa Bay Rays lefthander is set to make another appearance on the mound later tonight when the team plays host to the Los Angeles Angels. McClanahan is currently 11-5 with a 2.29 ERA and 173 strikeouts.

Shohei Ohtani – Angels (+3500)

Last week: The Los Angeles Angels star had a rough appearance the last time out against an offensively inept Detroit Tigers squad. The righthander pitched just four innings and walked four batters while allowing three earned runs for his eighth loss of the year.

This week: Ohtani will have to wait until Saturday in his quest for some redemption on the hill when the Angels will visit the Toronto Blue Jays for a weekend series. Ohtani owns a 10-8 record with a 2.83 ERA and 167 strikeouts.

Alek Manoah – Blue Jays (+4000)

Last week: Alek Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays is a longshot for the AL Cy Young, but he’s still put together an excellent campaign. The big righthander had a nice appearance against the New York Yankees on Sunday, pitching six innings and allowing just one earned run.

This week: Manoah has compiled a 12-6 record, a 2.66 ERA, and 139 strikeouts. The sophomore starter will next take the bump on Saturday, where he’ll go head to head with Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels.

Justin Verlander has continued to see the sharp money head in his direction, owning 25% of the handle, compared to just 15.7% of tickets. This means some big money has gone towards him for this award, which isn’t surprising after seeing his odds bet down even more to -200. With that, Verlander is the current biggest liability for the book.

And here are the Top Ten 2022 AL Cy Young odds: