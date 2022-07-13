2022 AL Cy Young Futures - July 13

The American League is loaded with talented pitchers, and there’s no shortage at the top of the current AL Cy Young odds on the BetMGM Sportsbook. Veteran arms like Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole are in the race again, while new faces like Kevin Gausman and Nestor Cortes have inserted their names into the conversation.

Here are the leaders in 2022 AL Cy Young odds (as of July 13):

Shane McClanahan – Rays (+250)

Last week: If you want consistency in your rotation, you will get it from Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays. The left-hander has now had six straight starts of allowing one earned run or less after pitching six innings against the Cincinnati Reds on July 8. McClanahan allowed three hits and one earned run in his 17th start of the season.

This week: The lefty starter is scheduled to pitch in the Rays series finale against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. McClanahan faced the Red Sox on April 24, which saw him pitch seven innings and allow two earned runs en route to his first victory.

Justin Verlander – Astros (+260)

Last week: It’s difficult not to be impressed with what the 39-year-old Houston Astros starter is currently doing. Justin Verlander added another high-quality start to his resume this season on July 7 against the Kansas City Royals, pitching six innings and allowing just one earned run while striking out eight.

This week: The Astros ace has picked up 11 victories on the season and has a 2.00 ERA, which puts him amongst elite company in MLB. Verlander is next scheduled to start on Saturday in what should be another favorable matchup with the Astros taking on the Oakland Athletics.

Gerrit Cole – Yankees (+850)

Last week: It wasn’t the most banner week for Gerrit Cole, and the New York Yankees, who saw his struggles continue against the Boston Red Sox. Cole pitched six innings against the Red Sox on July 7 but allowed five earned runs while still picking up his eighth victory.

This week: Cole and the Yankees kicked off a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds last night, which saw him pitch seven shutout innings and strikeout 11 batters. Even with Cole still owning swing and miss stuff in his arsenal, Verlander and McClanahan have separated themselves from him in this race.

Shohei Ohtani – Angels (+900)

Last week: Even with McClanahan and Verlander ahead in the pack, Shohei Ohtani is at least making things interesting with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani recorded his fifth straight start of allowing no earned runs against the Miami Marlins on July 6, which saw him pick up his eighth victory and sixth in a row.

This week: Ohtani and his streak could be in jeopardy as the right-hander is expected to go up against the AL West-leading Houston Astros later tonight. Ohtani has made two starts against Houston this year, which have seen him pitch ten and 2/3 innings while allowing just one earned run.

Dylan Cease – White Sox (+1600)

Last week: Since May 29, there haven’t been many pitchers better than Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox. The right-hander has recorded eight straight starts of allowing one earned run or less after pitching six innings against the Detroit Tigers back on July 7 and allowing one earned run.

This week: Cease and the White Sox played a double dip yesterday against the Cleveland Guardians, which saw him start the second leg. In the nightcap, Cease pitched five and 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out nine batters.

Kevin Gausman – Blue Jays (+1600)

Last week: The Toronto Blue Jays prized free agent signing, Kevin Gausman, last pitched on July 2 before injuring his ankle. The right-hander has not pitched since that appearance, and there are questions about when his next start will be.

This week: Gausman has already been ruled out for his turn in the rotation against the Philadelphia Phillies. Still, there’s optimism that he could be available to start this weekend when the team takes on the Kansas City Royals.

Alek Manoah – Blue Jays (+1600)

Last week: There is a lot to like about what Alek Manoah has done for the Toronto Blue Jays, but he’s been up and down to start July and is starting to see his walk totals creep up. Manoah still had a solid outing against the Seattle Mariners on July 9, pitching into the eighth inning while allowing two earned runs and walking four.

This week: The big right-handed starter is scheduled to make his next appearance when the Blue Jays battle the Kansas City Royals on Friday night for Game 2 of a four-game series. Manoah currently has a 9-4 record with a 2.34 ERA and 97 strikeouts on the campaign.

And here are the Top Ten 2022 AL Cy Young odds: