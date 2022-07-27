2022 AL Cy Young Futures - July 27

The American League is loaded with talented pitchers, and there’s no shortage at the top of the current AL Cy Young odds on the BetMGM Sportsbook. Veteran arms like Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole are in the race again, while new faces like Kevin Gausman and Nestor Cortes have inserted their names into the conversation.

Here are the leaders in 2022 AL Cy Young odds (as of July 27):

Shane McClanahan – Rays (+155)

Last week: Shane McClanahan hasn’t made a start for the Tampa Bay Rays since July 13 but did get the honor of starting the All-Star Game last week, which ended with a disappointing line for him in the first inning. The front runner for the AL Cy Young has a 10-3 record with a 1.71 ERA and 147 strikeouts.

This week: The prized left-handed starter returned to the Rays rotation last night, which saw him take on the Baltimore Orioles and pitch seven innings while allowing two earned runs and striking out seven before ending up with a no-decision.

Justin Verlander – Astros (+250)

Last week: The Houston Astros veteran starter has seen his odds remain unchanged for the AL Cy Young award after picking up his fifth straight victory in a start against the Seattle Mariners on July 23. The right-hander pitched seven innings and allowed just one earned run while striking out nine.

This week: After starting on Saturday against Seattle, Justin Verlander is scheduled to make his next start in the Astros rotation against those same Mariners on Friday night at home. Verlander has a 2.05 ERA in eight starts at Minute Maid Park this season.

Dylan Cease – White Sox (+800)

Last week: After somewhat of a slow start to the season, Dylan Cease has come alive and been one of the most consistent pitchers in baseball over the last two months. Cease continued his impeccable June and July after recording his third straight start with no earned runs on July 24 against the Cleveland Guardians. Cease pitched six innings and struck out four in the victory.

This week: Cease will look to continue climbing the AL Cy Young odds ranks to close out July on Sunday when the team takes on the lowly Oakland Athletics. Cease is now 10-4 this season with a 2.04 ERA and 154 strikeouts.

Shohei Ohtani – Angels (+1000)

Last week: Shohei Ohtani had a difficult time in his first start since the All-Star break, which saw him take on the surging Atlanta Braves and allow six runs over six and 1/3 innings. Even in an outlier poor start for the right-hander, he still was able to strike out 11 batters in the defeat.

This week: Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will look to rebound after the previous poor outing against Atlanta when the team takes on the Texas Rangers at home on Thursday. However, keep an eye on whether he makes this start because he did exit Monday’s game against Kansas City with a bruise above his knee.

Gerrit Cole – Yankees (+1500)

Last week: The New York Yankees’ gifted starter took the hill in his first start outside the All-Star break and faced off with the Baltimore Orioles. However, things didn’t go Gerrit Cole’s way, with the O’s scattering nine hits and three runs off him in six innings, equating to his third loss on the campaign.

This week: Cole and the Yankees are set to take on the basement-dwelling Kansas City Royals on Friday night in Game 2 of their four-game series. Cole is currently 9-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 153 strikeouts on the campaign.

And here are the Top Ten 2022 AL Cy Young odds: