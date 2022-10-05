2022 AL Cy Young Futures - October 5

The American League is loaded with talented pitchers, and there’s no shortage at the top of the current AL Cy Young odds on the BetMGM Sportsbook. Veteran arms like Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole are in the race again, while new faces like Kevin Gausman and Shane McClanahan have inserted their names into the conversation.

Here are the leaders in 2022 AL Cy Young odds (as of October 5):

Justin Verlander – Astros (-10000)

Last week: The odds on heavy favorite to take home the American League Cy Young made his second last start of the season against the Arizona Diamondbacks, pitching seven innings and allowing just one earned run while striking out eight.

This week: Justin Verlander made his last start of the regular season on Tuesday evening, which saw him pitch five innings while allowing no hits and striking out ten. Verlander finished the year with an 18-4 record with a 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts.

Dylan Cease – White Sox (+6600)

Last week: It wasn’t the way that Dylan Cease wanted to finish his season, but he still put together an amazing year, concluding with a start against the San Diego Padres, where he pitched five innings and allowed four earned runs.

This week: Cease has no more scheduled starts this season and finished the year with a 14-8 record, paired with a 2.20 ERA and 227 strikeouts.

Shohei Ohtani – Angels (+15000)

Last week: In Shohei Ohtani’s second last start of the year, the big righty threw eight innings of shutout baseball against the Oakland Athletics. The two-way phenom allowed just two hits and struck out ten.

This week: The Los Angeles Angels headliner will conclude his 2022 campaign with a start on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics. The right-hander enters that contest with a 15-8 record with a 2.35 ERA and 213 strikeouts.

Framber Valdez – Astros (+30000)

Last week: The Houston Astros continue to be a force in MLB, and they have another star on this list, who last pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on September 30. The lefty struggled in that appearance, allowing six earned runs and nine hits.

This week: In his final tune-up before the postseason, Framber Valdez will take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. The left-hander enters that contest with a 16-6 record, in addition to a 2.89 ERA and 184 strikeouts.

Shane McClanahan – Rays (+50000)

Last week: In Shane McClanahan’s last start of the regular season for the Tampa Bay Rays, the lefty pitched five innings and allowed two earned runs against the Houston Astros.

This week: With postseason baseball on the mind for the Tampa Bay Rays, the left-hander is done for the regular season and finished his tenure with a 12-8 record, along with a 2.54 ERA and 194 strikeouts.

Alek Manoah – Blue Jays (+50000)

Last week: Alek Manoah finished the regular season positively, pitching six shutout innings against the Boston Red Sox on September 30. The big righty was also awarded the American League’s pitcher of the month for September.

This week: The next start Manoah will make for the Blue Jays will be in the playoffs. The right-hander finished his sophomore season with a 16-7 record, paired with a 2.24 ERA and 180 strikeouts.

And here are the Top Ten 2022 AL Cy Young odds: