2022 AL Cy Young Futures - September 14

The American League is loaded with talented pitchers, and there’s no shortage at the top of the current AL Cy Young odds on the BetMGM Sportsbook. Veteran arms like Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole are in the race again, while new faces like Kevin Gausman and Shane McClanahan have inserted their names into the conversation.

Here are the leaders in 2022 AL Cy Young odds (as of September 14):

Dylan Cease – White Sox (-149)

Last week: There was a time when you wondered if Dylan Cease could overtake the top position in the AL Cy Young odds race, and he’s done just that after pitching six shutout innings against the Oakland Athletics on September 8.

This week: As Cease tries to continue building his AL Cy Young case, he’s set to face off with the Colorado Rockies at home this afternoon. Cease owns a 14-6 record, paired with a 2.06 ERA and 206 strikeouts.

Justin Verlander – Astros (+110)

Last week: With question marks surrounding Verlander and his health, Dylan Cease has surpassed him with the top odds to take home the AL Cy Young award.

This week: Justin Verlander did throw a bullpen session and is hopeful to return to the team’s rotation shortly, the earliest date being September 16, when he’s eligible to come off the 15-day injured list.

Shane McClanahan – Rays (+3000)

Last week: After getting scratched from his previous start on August 30 against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander was added to the 15-day injured list, but there’s been some optimism about his imminent return.

This week: Shane McClanahan is expected to return to the Tampa Bay Rays rotation when they conclude their five-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. The left-hander owns an 11-5 record, a 2.20 ERA, and 182 strikeouts.

Shohei Ohtani – Angels (+5000)

Last week: The Los Angeles Angels right-hander has continued to put together quality starts against the Houston Astros for the second consecutive week, pitching five innings and allowing just one earned run in the team’s victory over the AL West leaders.

This week: Shohei Ohtani will next make an appearance on the mound when he and the Angels take on the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. The righty has a 12-8 record, paired with a 2.55 ERA and 188 strikeouts on the campaign.

Framber Valdez – Astros (+8000)

Last week: The Houston Astros’ left-handed starter has cracked the top five and continued to be one of the most reliable pitchers in baseball. He pitched a complete game shutout against the Detroit Tigers on Monday while striking out eight batters.

This week: Framber Valdez has continued to get better as the season has progressed and owns a 15-5 record with a 2.50 ERA and 169 strikeouts. He’ll next make a start for the Astros on Sunday when the team plays host to the Oakland Athletics.

Justin Verlander has continued to see the sharp money head in his direction, owning 22% of the handle, compared to just 15.7% of tickets. This means some big money has gone towards him for this award, but he no longer has the top odds to take it home with Dylan Cease passing him amidst injury concerns surrounding the Astros ace.

And here are the Top Ten 2022 AL Cy Young odds: