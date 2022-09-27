2022 AL Cy Young Futures - September 28

The American League is loaded with talented pitchers, and there’s no shortage at the top of the current AL Cy Young odds on the BetMGM Sportsbook. Veteran arms like Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole are in the race again, while new faces like Kevin Gausman and Shane McClanahan have inserted their names into the conversation.

Here are the leaders in 2022 AL Cy Young odds (as of September 28):

Justin Verlander – Astros (-1600)

Last week: The resounding favorite for the AL Cy Young had another banner week for the Houston Astros, pitching six innings and allowing two earned runs against the Baltimore Orioles but ultimately getting tagged with a loss.

This week: Justin Verlander is expected to make what should be his second last start of the regular season later tonight when the Astros get set to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dylan Cease – White Sox (+700)

Last week: Through no fault of his own, Dylan Cease likely won’t take home the AL Cy Young this season after putting together another high-quality start, pitching six shutout innings against the Detroit Tigers over the weekend.

This week: Cease likely has two remaining starts, his next one being on Saturday when the Chicago White Sox visit the San Diego Padres. The right-hander owns a 14-7 record, along with a 2.07 ERA and 222 strikeouts.

Shane McClanahan – Rays (+6600)

Last week: Late-season injuries and a poor stretch after the All-Star break have left Shane McClanahan on the outside looking in. The left-hander has now struggled in two straight appearances, with his most recent outing seeing him allow four earned runs against the Toronto Blue Jays.

This week: The Tampa Bay Rays lefty will look to figure things out before the postseason begins, and he’ll have an opportunity to do when they take on the Astros on Saturday.

Framber Valdez – Astros (+6600)

Last week: One pitcher that made a charge up the ranks in the second half has been Framber Valdez. The left-hander last started against the Orioles on September 24 and struggled, allowing 11 hits and four earned runs.

This week: The Astros star lefty will have a chance to get back on track on Sunday when the team hosts the Tampa Bay Rays. Valdez has a 16-5 record with a 2.69 ERA and 182 strikeouts.

Alek Manoah – Blue Jays (+50000)

Last week: It’s been a really nice stretch of pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays sophomore right-hander in September. In his last appearance, the big righty pitched seven shutout innings against the Rays, picking up a huge victory.

This week: As the Blue Jays continue to fight for the American League’s top Wild Card position, Alek Manoah will make his next start on Friday when the team plays host to the Boston Red Sox.

Shohei Ohtani – Angels (+50000)

Last week: Shohei Ohtani has continued to be one of the most effective pitchers in MLB, adding another quality start to his resume after pitching five innings and striking out seven batters against the Minnesota Twins, picking up his 14th victory of the year.

This week: The Los Angeles Angels star likely has two more appearances left on the mound this year, with his second to last coming on Thursday when the team welcomes the Oakland Athletics.

And here are the Top Ten 2022 AL Cy Young odds: