The American League is loaded with talented pitchers, and there’s no shortage at the top of the current AL Cy Young odds on the BetMGM Sportsbook. Veteran arms like Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole are in the race again, while new faces like Kevin Gausman and Shane McClanahan have inserted their names into the conversation.

Here are the leaders in 2022 AL Cy Young odds (as of September 7):

Justin Verlander – Astros (-154)

Last week: The front-runner for the AL Cy Young, Justin Verlander, has been on the 15-day injured list and missed his start last week. In doing so, his odds fell from -400 to -154.

This week: After exiting his start against the Baltimore Orioles, Verlander was placed on the 15-day injured list, and although the absence wasn’t expected to be a long one, it’s unlikely the veteran starter returns after 15 days are up.

Dylan Cease – White Sox (+110)

Last week: With question marks surrounding Verlander and his health, Dylan Cease has continued to bank impressive performances and lessen the gap. The righthander pitched a complete game one-hitter against the Minnesota Twins on September 3 and struck out seven.

This week: Cease saw a significant turn in his odds over the last week, which saw them bet down to +110. The Chicago White Sox starter will next pitch on Thursday in a good matchup against the Oakland Athletics.

Shane McClanahan – Rays (+2500)

Last week: After getting scratched from his previous start on August 30 against the Miami Marlins, the lefthander was added to the 15-day injured list, and there hasn’t been a ton of optimism about when he’ll return.

This week: The dominant Tampa Bay Rays lefthander isn’t scheduled to make a start this week, and it’s undetermined when he’ll be able to pitch again in the team’s rotation.

Shohei Ohtani – Angels (+4000)

Last week: The Los Angeles Angels righthander continues to dazzle on the mound and at the plate. He added another impressive start to his resume against the Houston Astros on Saturday, pitching eight innings and allowing just one earned run.

This week: Shohei Ohtani will next make an appearance on the mound when he and the Angels take on the Astros again on Saturday. The righty owns an 11-8 record, paired with a 2.58 ERA and 181 strikeouts in just 136 innings pitched.

Alek Manoah – Blue Jays (+8000)

Last week: The Toronto Blue Jays sophomore righthander has now strung together three great starts in a row after pitching seven and 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while striking out six batters.

This week: Alek Manoah has posted a 13-7 record, with a 2.48 ERA and 153 strikeouts. He’s set to toe the rubber again later this evening when the team will conclude an important four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles.

Justin Verlander has continued to see the sharp money head in his direction, owning 23.7% of the handle, compared to just 15.7% of tickets. This means some big money has gone towards him for this award, which isn’t surprising with his odds currently sitting at -154. With that, Verlander is the current biggest liability for the book.

And here are the Top Ten 2022 AL Cy Young odds: