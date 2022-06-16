2022 AL ROY Odds: Rodriguez Powers Way to Top

Young talent has flooded the American League this season and made for a highly competitive Rookie of the Year race. A few of baseball’s top prospects were talented enough to break camp with their respective teams and have since been staples atop the odds board. However, in the big leagues, the playing field is equal, and top prospect status does not differentiate players from one another. The race for the award is wide open, and it can change in a flash.

We’re taking a closer look at each of the top candidates.

Here are the leaders in 2022 AL ROY odds (as of June 16):

Julio Rodriguez – Mariners (+125)

Last week: It wasn’t the strongest week for the odds-on favorite to win the AL ROY, Julio Rodriguez. The 22-year-old outfielder hit just .174 over 23 at-bats and recorded one home run. Strikeouts came often for the youngster as well, adding ten over the past seven days.

Next week: J-Rod and the Seattle Mariners should have some matchups to look forward to over the next week. The Mariners have an upcoming five-game weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels while kicking off next week against the struggling Oakland Athletics.

Jeremey Pena – Astros (+175)

Last week: Unlike Rodriguez, Jeremy Pena of the Houston Astros put together another solid week at the plate. The rookie shortstop had a .815 OPS in 22 at-bats, which helped expand the team’s lead atop the AL West.

Next week: The Houston Astros are set to host the Chicago White Sox for three games, a team many expected more from this season. After the White Sox come to town, the Astros will welcome the NL East-leading New York Mets, who won’t make things easy on Pena. There should be more interest in Pena, who only has 6.8% of tickets and 6.3% of the handle.

Bobby Witt Jr. – Royals (+800)

Last week: The former number two overall draft pick for the Kansas City Royals had one of his best weeks, hitting one home run and driving in four runs to the tune of a 1.194 OPS in 24 at-bats.

Next Week: Witt Jr. and the Royals will welcome the Athletics for a three-game weekend set, and if there’s a team with more concerns than the Royals, it’s the A’s. After this series, the Royals will visit Los Angeles for a date with the Angels.

Joe Ryan – Twins (+1500)

Last week: Joe Ryan exited the Covid IL this past week and made a start against the Seattle Mariners, pitching four and 2/3 innings while allowing four earned runs and striking out three batters. Ryan still boasts 4.7% of tickets and 4.3% of the handle in the AL ROY race.

Next week: Even with a poor start in his return to the rotation, Ryan should have a chance to bounce back when the Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians next Tuesday. With Ryan only starting every fifth day compared to the other position players in the running, it may be difficult for him to get in this race after missing time.

Spencer Torkelson – Tigers (+2500)

Last week: Spencer Torkelson has garnered the most interest in tickets with 18.9%, but he struggled mightily over the past week in 22 at-bats, recording a .091 average and just one RBI. There hasn’t been much to like about the young first basemen over the past month.

Next week: Things won’t get easier for Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers, who will host the Texas Rangers for a four-game weekend series after being swept by the Chicago White Sox. The Tigers then travel to Fenway Park to take on the red-hot Boston Red Sox.