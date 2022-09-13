2022 MLB 1-Run Games

Close games are an inevitable part of baseball and often the difference between making the postseason and enjoying an extended offseason. Of the ten playoff teams from 2021, only three finished with a losing record in one-run games, and all but one of those teams won at least 20 one-run games on their way to the postseason. Finding a way to nail-biting victories is an indicator of long-term success.

As such, we’ll be keeping a running tally on which teams have the most one-run wins throughout the season.

Seattle Mariners

Record in One-Run Games: 29-17 (1-0 this week)

It was an up-and-down week for the playoff-bound Seattle Mariners. The AL Wild Card went 3-2 over the past seven days alternating above-average and ineffective performances. Still, the Mariners were 1-0 in close games, maintaining their position atop the one-run win standings.

Although the M’s had a mixed bag of results, they still finished near the top of several batting and pitching metrics. Mariners’ pitchers combined for a 3.20 earned run average this week, fifth-best in the majors, while striking out 54 and giving up a .204 opponent’s batting average. Additionally, their batters compiled a .815 on-base plus slugging percentage. Again, good enough for fifth in the MLB.

Their lone one-run win was a dramatic 8-7 bottom of the ninth inning comeback against the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves. Rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez took Kenley Jansen deep to open the inning, with Eugenio Suarez swatting the game-winning run two batters later.

As evidenced this week, Seattle can lean into their offense or pitching, making them a difficult out in the postseason.

Toronto Blue Jays

Record in One-Run Games: 29-17 (2-0 this week)

On Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays kicked off their five-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays with a hard-fought 3-2. Like Bo Bichette’s bat, things got heated with the Jays cruising past their division rivals, usurping them in the Wild Card standings.

Emotions escalated in the sixth when seldom-used Javy Guerra plunked Bichette with a high fastball to the head. Jose Berrios responded by sending a message pitch to the meaty part of Francisco Mejia’s hip on the second pitch of the next inning. Cooler heads eventually prevailed, but not before Bichette knocked in his sixth home run since September 5, staking the Jays to a 3-2 win.

That was the second of two one-run victories for the Blue Jays this week, who escaped the series-opening matchup against the Texas Rangers with a 4-3 triumph on Friday. That ties them with the Mariners for the league lead and helps them build momentum towards the playoffs.

San Diego Padres

Record in One-Run Games: 28-13 (1-0 this week)

It wasn’t all bad for the San Diego Padres. The Padres were humbled over the weekend by the Los Angeles Dodgers, dropping two of three against their NL West counterparts by a cumulative 23-11 margin. A 5-4 victory was included, pushing the Friars closer to the top spot in our standings.

Saturday and Sunday’s shellackings dropped the Padres earned run average to a comical 5.87, fifth-worst in the majors. Their offense was almost equally disappointing, compiling a .735 on-base plus slugging percentage, with the sixth-fewest runs over the last seven days. Nevertheless, San Diego still managed to take three of five contests this week, thanks to beating up on the lowly Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of the weekend.

The acquisition of Juan Soto hasn’t yielded the results the Padres hoped for. Sadly, their OPS this week was an improvement over what we’ve seen from them over the past 30 days, with San Diego hitters combining for a .689 mark with just 96 runs scored in 24 games. Pitching has been somewhat ineffective over that stretch, with the seventh-worst earned run average.

This weekend foreshadows what to expect from the Padres in the postseason, as they appear a few steps back of the frontrunners in the National League.