2022 MLB Blown Saves

by Grant White, SportsGrid

Not to put too fine of a point on it, but teams struggle without reliable bullpen arms and a proficient closer. Year after year, teams fall by the wayside as late-inning relievers turn over leads and cost their club valuable ground in the standings. With that in mind, we’re keeping weekly tabs on blown saves, noting which teams have the least effective bullpens.

Tampa Bay Rays – 34 Blown Saves

This week, we got a taste of how badly things will go when their bullpen isn’t on, and it’s a distressing look. The team added two more blown saves to their league-leading tally, putting them behind the eight ball for playoff seeding. Collectively, Rays’ pitchers posted a 5.00 earned run average over the past seven days, resulting in a 2-5 record to fall 2.0 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the top Wild Card spot.

Jason Adam and Brooks Raley were both on the hook for blown saves. It wasn’t all bad in Adam’s case, as the Rays came back to win late in the game. However, Raley was a dumpster fire across his three appearances. The southpaw allowed five earned runs, including two long fly balls, in 2.1 innings pitched for a cool 19.29 earned run average.

The Rays need their relievers at their best down the stretch if they hope to maintain their position in the playoff standings. Pete Fairbanks has been effective as the Rays’ closer towards the end of the season, although he has only pitched once since September 18. His usage will be a good indicator of Tampa Bay’s success as they slide toward the playoffs.

Chicago Cubs – 30 Blown Saves

Chicago Cubs relievers combined to go four for five in save opportunities this week, halting a weeks-long tumble. Brandon Hughes was the most productive of the bunch, closing out both of his chances. Still, it was a team effort with three players adding to their respective tallies.

Mark Leiter and Erich Uelmen were the other Cubs relievers to earn a save this week. Leiter pitched 2.1 innings versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing just two walks and striking out four. The Cubs called on Uelmen the night after, with the 26-year-old shutting down the Pirates in the ninth inning, securing the win.

Manuel Rodriguez was the odd-man out this week, being the only reliever to blow a save. However, Chicago bats lifted Rodriguez, coming back to defeat the Pirates in the same game in which Uelemn earned the save.

Hughes, Leiter, and Rodriguez will continue to be used late in games and make for an exciting spring training, with all three pitchers vying for the closer’s role.

Milwaukee Brewers – 28 Blown Saves

After weeks of ineffective performances, the Milwaukee Brewers are picking things up at the right time of year. The playoff hopefuls inched closer to the postseason, moving within 1.5 games of the Philadelphia Phillies for the final Wild Card berth. If they sustain their current form, we could see them move into the driver’s seat over the next week.

Brewers pitchers combined for a paltry 2.38 earned run average, helping the team go 4-3 since our last check-in. Devin Williams notched his 14th save against the Cincinnati Reds, solidifying his grip on the closer’s role.

Mid-season acquisition Taylor Rogers looked lost on the mound again this week, giving up four runs across 1.2 innings pitched. That inflates his earned run average to 6.30 as a Brewer and takes him out of the running for any save chances to end the season.

The Brew Crew have an unobstructed path to the end of the season once they get past the St. Louis Cardinals. However, they’ll need help from the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, and Houston Astros if they want to sneak into the sixth playoff spot.

2022 Blown Saves by Team: