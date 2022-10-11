2022 MLB Postseason Division Series Primer

The MLB Postseason continues with the divisional series getting underway Tuesday. Teams have five games to collect three wins and punch their respective tickets to the championship round.

All eight teams take to the field today, with the last of the Game 5s scheduled for October 17. That means we get one week of intense baseball action as teams fight for a World Series berth. The odds below are from FanDuel.

New York Yankees (-220) vs. Cleveland Guardians (+182)

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are two of the three teams to formally announce their starters for the first three games of their ALDS, giving bettors the best chance of assessing both teams’ chances. Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, and Luis Severino are toeing the rubber for the Yankees, opposing Cal Quantrill, Shane Bieber, and Triston McKenzie.

Although the Guardians limited the Tampa Bay Rays and their 26th-ranked on-base plus slugging percentage, they’ll face a much stiffer challenge quelling Aaron Judge and company. The Yankees ended the season with the fourth-best slugging percentage, including a .439 mark at home. Three runs in 23 innings were enough to get past the lesser-than-Rays, but they won’t come close to keeping pace with New York.

Houston Astros (-235) vs. Seattle Mariners (+194)

The Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners is one of three remaining series which feature divisional rivals. Houston took 12 of 19 meetings this season, but their advantage might not be as pronounced as the betting market implies. As we saw against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Mariners are swinging hot sticks right now.

Seattle’s OPS has climbed to .735 over the past month, above their season-long average of .705. The M’s remain one of the best pitching teams in the league, ranking top ten in ERA, WHIP, and opponent’s batting average. Even though the Astros are the superior team, we should see the best the Mariners have to offer. We like over 4.5 games at +162.

Los Angeles Dodgers (-235) vs. San Diego Padres (+194)

One playoff series win isn’t going to undo the years of hurt the San Diego Padres have endured, but it did stop the tailspin the team was facing toward the end of the season. The Padres went 12-10 over the last 30 days, needing the full three games to get past the New York Mets in the wild-card round.

At face value, the series win was a monumental achievement; however, it puts San Diego at a disadvantage as they wait for their top pitchers to re-take the mound. Mike Clevinger will have a hard time corraling LA’s offense in Game 1, Yu Darvish is 3-5 at Dodger Stadium, and Joe Musgrove is winless in nine starts against LA. San Diego’s luck will run out, and the Dodgers should proceed to their sixth NLCS in the past seven seasons.

Atlanta Braves (-186) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (+158)

The defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves will start the defense of their crown against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves ran hot to end the season, usurping the New York Mets in the NL East and securing a spot in the divisional round. Still, they’ve struggled against Phillies’ pitching this year, leaving the door open for an upset in round two.

The starters for the first three games of the series, Ranger Suarez, Zack Wheeler, and Aaron Nola, combined for a sparkling 3.28 earned run average in 13 starts against the Braves this season. With their elite hitting metrics, the Phillies have shown that they are legitimate contenders, which the St. Louis Cardinals can attest to. Philadelphia won’t go down without a fight and are worth backing at the current series price.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.