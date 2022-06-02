2022 NL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes in Peak Form

Last season’s NL Cy Young race was one of the closest in recent memory. This year should be no different, with several hurlers capable of etching their name into baseball immortality. Let’s look at the current NL Cy Young futures courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Corbin Burnes – Brewers (+325)

Last week: Milwaukee’s ace turned in two masterful performances and remains the bettors’ choice to capture the 2022 NL Cy Young award. On Sunday, Burnes hurled seven shutout innings, striking out 11 as the Brewers blanked the St. Louis Cardinals 8-0 at Busch Stadium. The reigning NL Cy Young winner yielded just two hits and walked only one. Lack of run support for Burnes has been a recurring theme this season, but the Brew Crew managed to score three in the fifth and two in the sixth to give the right-hander some rare breathing room, paving the way for his third win of the season.

Burnes’ Sunday Masterclass followed a strong outing on May 24, earning the win as Milwaukee downed the San Diego Padres 4-1. Among those who qualify, the 27-year-old leads the league in strikeouts (78) and WHIP (0.82), with opposing batters hitting a league-low .182 against him. His 1.95 ERA is good for third overall.

This week: Burnes will likely aim for his third consecutive win this Friday, the second game of a four-game set as the Brewers host the San Diego Padres. His current odds are emerging from the pack in the Cy Young battle, with 5.2% of tickets and 4.1% of the handle.

Sandy Alcantara – Marlins (+800)

Last Week: The Marlins workhorse (5-1) has quietly entered the Cy Young conversation. Alcantara won his third consecutive start on May 28 with a dominant one-run, 14 strikeout performance as the Marlins defeated the Braves 4-1 at Truist Park. The 26-year-old scattered four hits over eight innings, walking just one. It was the third straight game Alcantara has worked eight innings or more, somewhat of a rarity in today’s game – New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole was the last to accomplish the feat in 2019.

Alcantara leads the NL in innings pitched (67), and his 2.00 ERA and 1.00 WHIP are good for fourth and fifth league-wide, respectively.

This Week: Alcantara takes to the mound against the San Francisco Giants tonight as the Marlins open a seven-game homestand. Having opened at +2500 odds, he currently sits at +800, holding down 5.7% of tickets and 4.3% of the handle.

Carlos Rodon – Giants (+900)

Last Week: Rodon (4-4) suffered his third consecutive loss on May 27, giving up three runs over 5.1 innings as the Giants dropped a 5-1 decision to the lowly Cincinnati Reds.

This week: Rodon turned in an improved performance Wednesday night, albeit earning a no-decision as the Giants were edged 6-5 by the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The veteran worked five innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits. He walked one and struck out six. Rodon’s next start is slated for June 7, the opener of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. The former White Sox standout has undoubtedly taken a step back from his impressive start to the season but still represents 4.6% of tickets and a solid 8.3% of the handle in the Cy Young race.

Joe Musgrove – Padres (+1000)

Last Week: Musgrove (5-0) pitched well in his lone start but was left with a no-decision as Padres closer Taylor Rogers gave up a three-run homer in the ninth inning to Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, turning what appeared to be a Padres victory into a stunning 4-2 defeat on Saturday.

Musgrove has been a model of consistency this season, working six innings or more while yielding two earned runs or fewer across all of his starts.

This Week: The Padres right-hander will look to remain unbeaten with his next start scheduled for June 3 in Milwaukee against the Brewers in the second of a four-game series. He is definitely in the Cy Young mix, currently taking in 3.0% of all tickets and 1.8% of the total handle.

Pablo Lopez – Marlins (+1000)

Last Week: Lopez (4-2) blanked Colorado over six innings in his previous start but failed to earn a decision as the Rockies jumped on the Marlins bullpen en route to a 7-1 victory on May 30. Lopez was touched for three home runs earlier in the week, taking the loss as the Marlins were stung 4-0 by the Tampa Bay Rays.

This Week: Lopez takes his NL-leading 1.80 ERA to his next start, likely Saturday or Sunday at home versus the San Francisco Giants. Enjoying a breakout campaign, Lopez is attracting 4.1% of all tickets and 3.2% of the handle.