2022 NL Cy Young: New Name at the Top

Last season’s NL Cy Young race was one of the closest in recent memory. This year should be no different, with several hurlers capable of etching their name into baseball immortality.

Let’s look at the current NL Cy Young futures courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sandy Alcantara – Marlins (+350)

Last Week: Sandy Alcantara (6-2) has forged to the front of the NL Cy Young futures market following another outstanding performance in his June 8 start against the Washington Nationals. The Marlins’ right-hander hurled nine shutout innings but could earn only a no-decision as Washington eked out a 2-1 win over Miami in ten innings. Alcantara scattered six hits while fanning six and walking none.

The game marked the sixth consecutive outing he has worked at least seven innings. He lowered his ERA to 1.61 (second in NL) and, among those qualified, leads the NL in both innings pitched and opposition batting average, the league hitting a scant .189 against him.

This Week: Alcantara toes the rubber Monday in Philadelphia as the Marlins begin a seven-game road trip with a three-game series against the Phillies. From there, Miami heads to New York for three against the division-leading Mets.

Corbin Burnes – Brewers (+500)

Last Week: Corbin Burnes (3-4) struggled for a second consecutive start, working just 4.1 innings and taking the loss as the Milwaukee Brewers dropped an 8-3 decision at home to the Philadelphia Phillies. The reigning Cy Young winner gave up three earned runs on three hits, uncharacteristically walking four batters. He struck out eight. Having difficulties with his command, the right-hander threw 113 pitches in the abbreviated outing. His ERA sits at 2.48 (4th in NL), and his 11.49 K/9 is good for third overall.

This Week: Burnes will look to get back on track on the road as the Brewers embark on a six-game swing with stops in New York and Cincinnati. The Brewers’ ace will likely make his next start in either the opener against the Mets on Tuesday or game two of the three-game series.

Joe Musgrove – Padres (+500)

Last Week: Joe Musgrove (7-0) remained unbeaten, working six shutout innings as the Padres crushed the Rockies 9-0 at Petco Park on Friday. In his past four starts, the Padres right-hander has given up just one earned run over 27 innings of work. He has yet to allow more than two earned this season (11 starts), leading the NL with a minuscule 1.50 ERA.

This Week: The Padres begin a seven-game road trip Monday with four at Wrigley against the Cubs, followed by a trip to Coors for four against the Rockies. Musgrove will likely start midweek against the Cubbies.

Zack Wheeler – Phillies (+1200)

Last Week: Zack Wheeler (5-3) has been on fire of late, working six shutout innings in his latest start to earn the win as Philadelphia blanked the Arizona Diamondback 4-0 on June 11. The Phillies’ right-hander has won four of his past five starts, lowering his ERA to 2.84 in the process. He has struck out at least seven batters in his past eight starts.

This Week: Wheeler’s next start is likely Thursday in Washington as the Phillies open a four-game series with the Nationals.

Max Fried – Braves (+1400)

Last week: Max Fried (6-2) scattered eight hits over six innings, giving up just one earned run and winning as the Atlanta Braves got past the Pirates 3-1 at Truist Park on June 9. The left-hander has given up just four earned runs over his past four starts, lowering his ERA to 2.64. He is unbeaten since losing his first two starts of the season.

This week: Fried’s next projected start is Tuesday in Washington, the second game of a three-game series with the Nationals.