2022 NL MVP: Betts On Top Despite Recent Struggles

Last Week: The odds-on-favorite went just 2-26 across six games – his lone hits being singles against the Giants on June 11 and the White Sox on June 7.
This Week: Hitting .065 (2-31) over his past seven games, Mookie Betts will try to get back on track Monday against the LA Angels in the first of a two-game series, followed by a four-game set with the Cleveland Guardians. The 29-year-old still ranks first in the NL in runs scored (52) and second in home runs (16), a testament to how well Betts was playing before his recent struggles.
Manny Machado – Padres (+400)
Last Week: Manny Machado launched his tenth home run of the campaign in San Diego’s 9-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on June 10. The home run was part of a 7-28 (.250), five RBI showing for the week.
This Week: Machado and the Padres embark on a seven-game road trip, beginning with a four-game set at Wrigley Field. The 29-year-old will then take his talents to the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field for three games with the Rockies, setting up a potentially productive week.
Paul Goldschmidt – Cardinals (+400)
Last Week: Like Betts, the Cardinals’ star first baseman experienced a slow week at the dish, batting .125 (2-16) across five games. He drew three walks and scored two runs.
This Week: Despite the mini-slump, Paul Goldschmidt leads the National League in batting average (.327) and sits second in OPS (.988). He’ll look for better results against the Pirates and their 25th-ranked pitching staff before taking on a Boston Red Sox rotation that has been much better than anticipated – seventh in MLB in team ERA (3.61).
Pete Alonso – Mets (+850)
Last Week: Pete Alonso survived an injury scare, missing just one game after being hit on the hand by a pitch. The slugger picked up right where he left off upon his return, clobbering his NL-leading 17th and 18th home runs of the season. He also leads the NL in RBI with 57.
This Week: Continuing to move up the NL MVP odds leaderboard, Alonso will look to leave the yard for a third consecutive game Tuesday as the Mets return home for a three-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers, followed by a four-game series with another tough pitching staff in the Miami Marlins. The 27-year-old is slashing .284/.362/.559 in what has been a highly productive first half.
Bryce Harper – Phillies (+900)
Last Week: It was a stellar showcase by the reigning NL MVP. Continuing to play through a partially torn UCL, Bryce Harper batted .393 with three home runs, nine RBI, and seven runs scored. Philadelphia has won nine of its past ten games, and the 29-year-old’s production has been a significant reason. Harper leads the NL in OPS at .998.
This Week: Presenting tremendous value at +900, Harper and the Phils will look to keep the good times rolling. Philadelphia finishes up its six-game home stand with three against the Marlins before embarking on a lengthy road trip that begins in Washington against the Nationals on June 16.
