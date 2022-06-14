2022 NL MVP: Betts On Top Despite Recent Struggles

This year’s battle for NL MVP honors features some of the league’s brightest young stars and established veterans in the prime of their careers.

Let’s look at the current NL MVP futures courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mookie Betts – Dodgers (+290)

Last Week: The odds-on-favorite went just 2-26 across six games – his lone hits being singles against the Giants on June 11 and the White Sox on June 7.

This Week: Hitting .065 (2-31) over his past seven games, Mookie Betts will try to get back on track Monday against the LA Angels in the first of a two-game series, followed by a four-game set with the Cleveland Guardians. The 29-year-old still ranks first in the NL in runs scored (52) and second in home runs (16), a testament to how well Betts was playing before his recent struggles.

Manny Machado – Padres (+400)

Last Week: Manny Machado launched his tenth home run of the campaign in San Diego’s 9-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on June 10. The home run was part of a 7-28 (.250), five RBI showing for the week.

This Week: Machado and the Padres embark on a seven-game road trip, beginning with a four-game set at Wrigley Field. The 29-year-old will then take his talents to the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field for three games with the Rockies, setting up a potentially productive week.

Paul Goldschmidt – Cardinals (+400)

Last Week: Like Betts, the Cardinals’ star first baseman experienced a slow week at the dish, batting .125 (2-16) across five games. He drew three walks and scored two runs.

This Week: Despite the mini-slump, Paul Goldschmidt leads the National League in batting average (.327) and sits second in OPS (.988). He’ll look for better results against the Pirates and their 25th-ranked pitching staff before taking on a Boston Red Sox rotation that has been much better than anticipated – seventh in MLB in team ERA (3.61).

Pete Alonso – Mets (+850)

Last Week: Pete Alonso survived an injury scare, missing just one game after being hit on the hand by a pitch. The slugger picked up right where he left off upon his return, clobbering his NL-leading 17th and 18th home runs of the season. He also leads the NL in RBI with 57.

This Week: Continuing to move up the NL MVP odds leaderboard, Alonso will look to leave the yard for a third consecutive game Tuesday as the Mets return home for a three-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers, followed by a four-game series with another tough pitching staff in the Miami Marlins. The 27-year-old is slashing .284/.362/.559 in what has been a highly productive first half.

Bryce Harper – Phillies (+900)

Last Week: It was a stellar showcase by the reigning NL MVP. Continuing to play through a partially torn UCL, Bryce Harper batted .393 with three home runs, nine RBI, and seven runs scored. Philadelphia has won nine of its past ten games, and the 29-year-old’s production has been a significant reason. Harper leads the NL in OPS at .998.

This Week: Presenting tremendous value at +900, Harper and the Phils will look to keep the good times rolling. Philadelphia finishes up its six-game home stand with three against the Marlins before embarking on a lengthy road trip that begins in Washington against the Nationals on June 16.