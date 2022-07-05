2022 NL MVP Futures - July 5

This year’s battle for NL MVP honors features some of the league’s brightest young stars and established veterans in the prime of their careers.

Let’s look at the current NL MVP futures courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Paul Goldschmidt – Cardinals (-110)

Last Week: Paul Goldschmidt tallied three multi-hit games as he continues to be locked in at the dish. The MVP front-runner launched his 19th home run of the season (fifth in NL), adding to his RBI total of 65 (second in NL)

This Week: The St. Louis Cardinals fell to the Atlanta Braves 6-3 in Monday’s series opener, Goldschmidt going 1-4 with a walk. He and the Cards have three more against Atlanta before returning home on Friday to battle the Philadelphia Phillies. Beginning to separate himself from the rest of the pack, Goldschmidt is taking in 7.0% of the tickets, and 6.5% of the handle.

Pete Alonso – Mets (+500)

Last Week: It was a relatively quiet week for the man known as the Polar Bear, with Pete Alonso going 3-16 with no home runs and one RBI.

This Week: Despite last week’s subdued showing, Alonso enters the week second in the NL in home runs (22) and first in RBI (69), while taking in 9.3% of tickets and 9.0% of the handle. He went 1-4 with a walk in Monday’s 7-4 series opening victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

Manny Machado – Padres (+550)

Last Week: Manny Machado returned to the San Diego Padres lineup after missing nine games with a sprained ankle. The 29-year-old looked slightly rusty, going 2-13 (.154) with seven strikeouts over four games.

This Week: Machado went 0-1 with a walk in Monday’s 8-2 loss against the Seattle Mariners. Down 7-0 in the sixth, San Diego manager Bob Melvin pinch hit for the former Oriole, presumably due to the blowout nature of the contest. The Padres conclude the mini-two game set Tuesday, where they will then travel back home to take on the San Francisco Giants, beginning on Thursday. Machado leads all players in handle percentage (20.3%) while taking 8.1% of all tickets.

Mookie Betts – Dodgers (+1200)

Last Week: The LA Dodgers welcomed back their own superstar from injury as Mookie Betts (cracked ribs) returned from a two-week absence on July 3. The 29-year-old was impressive, going 2-3 (both doubles), with two runs scored and two walks, albeit in a losing effort.

This Week: Betts made his first start of the season at second base in Monday’s series opener against the Colorado Rockies, indicating he is still under 100%. Still, the former Red Sox went 1-4 with an RBI single in LA’s 5-3 victory. Assuming he can manage the pain, Betts appears primed to shoot up the NL MVP odds leaderboard. Bettors agree as Betts is second in handle percentage, in addition to accounting for 6.5% of tickets.

Trea Turner – Dodgers (+1400)

Last Week: One of the game’s hottest hitters entering the week, Trea Turner cooled down slightly in the average department but was still very productive, batting .267 with one home run and five RBI, as well as notching his 16th stolen base of the season.

This Week: Turner drove in a run for the third straight game Monday against the Rockies, giving him 59 on the year (4th in NL). Representing 4.3% of the tickets and 1.6% of the handle, the 29-year-old will look to keep things rolling with two more matchups with the Rockies, followed by a series with the Chicago Cubs.