2022 NL MVP: Mookie Betts Surges to the Forefront

This year’s battle for NL MVP honors features some of the league’s brightest young stars and established veterans in the prime of their careers.

Let’s look at the current NL MVP futures courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mookie Betts – Dodgers (+350)

Last Week: Betts continued his red-hot May, hitting .333 while blasting three more home runs to give him an NL-leading 15. The superstar outfielder has gone deep a remarkable 13 times in his past 30 games, surging to the top of the NL MVP odds leaderboard (tied with the Padres’ Manny Machado). April’s cold start is certainly a distant memory.

This Week: Betts and the Dodgers close out their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, followed by a four-game set with the New York Mets. LA will then embark on a six-game road trip, beginning with three against the Chicago White Sox.

Manny Machado – Padres (+350)

Last Week: Machado had one of his worst weeks of the season, going 1-13 (.076), his lone hit being an RBI single. Nevertheless, he’s still batting an impressive .347 on the season.

This Week: Machado’s first opportunity to break out of his mini-slump comes Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals and starter Dakota Hudson (1-4, 1 home run lifetime), followed by a series against the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets, respectively.

Paul Goldschmidt – Cardinals (+800)

Last Week: While teammate Nolan Arenado has cooled off significantly, Goldschmidt keeps trucking along. The veteran first baseman went a stellar 9-22 (.409) with four home runs and ten RBI, raising his season slash line to a remarkable .352/.422/.626.

This Week: Goldy will look to extend his 22-game hitting streak as the Cardinals finish off their three-game set with the San Diego Padres on Wednesday before traveling to Chicago for five games against the Cubs (including a June 4 doubleheader).

Bryce Harper – Phillies (+900)

Last Week: Playing through a slight UCL tear, Harper continued to show no ill effects, as evidenced by his .310 average for the week (9-29). Unfortunately, it didn’t lead to much production, as the reigning MVP failed to leave the yard while recording just one RBI.

This Week: Harper and the Phils continue their homestand against the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels, followed by a short three-game road trip where they will battle the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pete Alonso – Mets (+1000)

Last Week: It was yet another productive showing for Alonso, who recorded a hit in all five games. The 27-year-old belted two home runs, drove in six, and drew seven walks. Alonso ranks first in the NL in RBI (47), and second in long balls (13).

This Week: Alonso will look to extend his hitting streak to six games as the Mets wrap up their series Wednesday with the Washington Nationals upon heading out for a lengthy ten-game road trip, which begins with a battle against the NL-best Los Angeles Dodgers.