2022 NL ROY Odds: Gore Continues Leading Pack

The National League is filled with blossoming young stars. However, the most experienced have a leg up on the field and the odds board. We have seen the next generation’s talent as a handful of these candidates have made their MLB debuts. It remains to be seen if one can break out and run at this year’s award.

We’re breaking down the race to capture the award.

Here are the leading candidates in 2022 NL ROY odds (as of June 16)

Mackenzie Gore – Padres (+175)

Last week: Mackenzie Gore remains the favorite for the NL ROY Award, even after his most recent poor start, boasting odds of +175. The left-hander last pitched against the Colorado Rockies on June 11, which saw him throw just two and 1/3 innings while allowing four earned runs.

Next week: His next outing will be this weekend when the San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies for a three-game series. Gore will have to hope he can improve off his last start against Colorado, but he still owns 8% of tickets and 9.9% of the handle.

Nolan Gorman – Cardinals (+400)

Last week: Nolan Gorman didn’t have a memorable week for the St. Louis Cardinals with a .559 OPS in 27 at-bats. There’s still a lot to like about how he’s started his big league career, and there’s potential value in his price of +400.

Next week: Gorman and the Cardinals head to Fenway Park for a weekend series with the Boston Red Sox before playing a crucial four-game series against their NL Central rival Milwaukee Brewers.

Seiya Suzuki- Cubs (+600)

Last week: Seiya Suzuki spent the past week on the 10-day IL due to a sprained left finger and didn’t appear to be any closer to a return. This injury has continued to linger for the promising outfielder.

This week: Suzuki’s left finger has remained swollen, causing a more extended time out of the lineup than initially expected. It’s unlikely he suits up this weekend or even early next week. Suzuki still owns the most interest in this race, with 29.8% of tickets and 52% of the handle.

Spencer Strider- Braves (+1100)

Last week: There’s been a lot to like about the Atlanta Braves inserting Spencer Strider into their starting rotation, and he’s performed admirably in doing so over his past four starts. He most recently faced off with the Washington Nationals yesterday, which saw him pitch five and 2/3 innings while allowing two earned runs and striking out a career-high 11 batters.

Next week: The Braves will have a weekend series with the Chicago Cubs, but Strider won’t make a start. However, he’s expected to pitch early next week when the team hosts the San Francisco Giants. Strider owns just 0.6% of tickets and 0.5% of the handle.

Michael Harris II- Braves (+1100)

Last week: Like much of the Atlanta Braves lineup, Michael Harris II had a week to remember, clubbing two home runs and driving in six while recording an exceptional 1.195 OPS. Harris boasts just 1.5% of tickets and 1.1% of the handle.

Next week: Harris and the Braves should have a good matchup this weekend when they take on the Chicago Cubs, but things could get a little more challenging when they welcome the San Francisco Giants to town for a four-game weekday series.