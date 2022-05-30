3 Plus Money MLB Memorial Day Picks Worth Considering

Motor that Mile-High Moneyline: Rockies +130

Miami Marlins: 19-26 | Colorado Rockies: 21-26

Date: Monday, May 30, 2022 | First Pitch: 4:10 PM ET

Location: Denver Colorado | Stadium: Coors Field

The Colorado Rockies have been a much better team in their friendly confines, while Miami has struggled mightily on the road. Despite being in the basement of the National League West, Colorado has done some damage in Denver’s thin air. The Rockies are three games over .500 at home this season and return after more than a week on the road.

Their .283 home batting average is by far the best in MLB, leading the Red Sox by 11 points in that category. Charlie Blackmon’s bunch has also scored 18 more runs than any other squad in their own building in 2022.

The Marlins are in the bottom ten, hitting just .225 on the road this year and their 83 runs scored away from South Beach is the seventh-worst total in the bigs. Miami is just 9-14 on the road this season.

Despite having their ace on the mound, it will be Pablo Lopez’s first trip to Coors, and he has shown a propensity to give up the long ball in his short career.

Even the Moneyline is Bigger in Texas: Rangers +122

Tampa Bay Rays: 28-19 | Texas Rangers: 22-24

Date: Monday, May 30, 2022 | First Pitch: 8:05 PM ET

Location: Arlington, Texas | Stadium: Globe Life Field

The Rays are just three games above .500 on the road this season and are coming in to face a hot Rangers team. Texas has won four of its past five games and can improve to 15-10 this month with a home victory tonight.

Drew Rasmussen has been good for Tampa but has been a much better starting pitcher at home. Rasmussen’s ERA is almost a run and half higher away from Tropicana Field.

The Rangers may have to take a page out of Tampa’s playbook and look for some small ball opportunities for the upset. Texas leads the bigs with 19 stolen bases at home.

Rangers’ starter, Glenn Otto is coming off his best start of the season after he held the Angels to one run on three hits while striking out seven in Anaheim on Wednesday.

Home Dog, Home Snake: Diamondbacks +100

Atlanta Braves: 23-25 | Arizona Diamondbacks: 23-26

Date: Monday, May 30, 2022 | First Pitch: 8:10 PM ET

Location: Phoenix, Arizona | Stadium: Chase Field

The World Series hangover is real, and while a Bloody Mary is the traditional hair of the dog drink, sipping a Snakebite should have the Braves feeling punch drunk on Memorial Day night. It’s hard to believe the defending champs come into this one just a half-game up on the Diamondbacks, but here we are.

A big part of Arizona’s early-season respectable record has been its starting pitching and, most notably, the emergence of their young arm, Zac Gallen. This year, the 26-year-old righty has shined in eight starts, leading the club’s rotation with a 2.22 ERA and 0.83 WHIP. With a victory tonight over Atlanta, Gallen would grab the club lead in wins with his fourth of the year.

Gallen stymied the Braves over seven innings in his only career start against Atlanta last year. The UNC product allowed just one hit and no runs in Georgia last April on his way to victory.

This will be a bullpen game for the Braves as Spencer Strider gets the ball as the opener. This year, the second-year man has not gone more than four innings and is getting the first start of his big league career.

Lean with the home team with some value here.

Parlay Play?

If you’re feeling froggy on this holiday Monday, a three-game parlay with the D-backs, Rockies, and Rangers pays $184.24 on a $20 wager.

