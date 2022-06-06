3 Plus Money MLB Picks For Tonight: No California Love

Cincy Snakebite: Diamondbacks +108

Arizona Diamondbacks: 26-29 | Cincinnati Reds: 18-35

Date: Monday, June 6th | First Pitch: 6:40 PM ET

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio | Stadium: Great American Ball Park

While a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds may not seem like a must-watch game between a pair of mediocre National Leagues teams, that doesn’t mean value is not on tap.

The Diamondbacks have quietly held their own in possibly the toughest division in baseball and were staring a .500 record in the face before a pair of losses to the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend.

Arizona’s offense took a nap in Steel City, scoring just one run in its past 18 innings. The D-Backs had just four hits on Saturday and five singles on Sunday in back-to-back losses but did hold the Pirates to just four runs over the two-game stretch.

Madison Bumgarner (2-4, 3.31 ERA) will be tasked with stopping Arizona’s losing streak and halting his own three-game slide. The veteran hurler has been solid for the Snakes with his lowest ERA since the 2018 season with the San Francisco Giants. Granted, it’s a sample size through 11 starts, but with a good showing tonight, the former 18-game winner will take the team lead in innings pitched this year.

The 32-year-old lefty is coming off a very good start against the defending World Series champions. Bumgarner scattered seven hits over six innings while striking out six Atlanta Braves in a 6-0 setback. He will need more run support this evening to avoid again being on the wrong side of a shutout.

While Arizona’s offense has not been good, Christian Walker’s power has been a bright spot. The lumbering first baseman is tied for second in the NL with 14 home runs on the year. Going deep to provide support for Bumgarner would go a long way, and Walker has an ideal matchup against an erratic Reds rookie.

While Hunter Greene (2-7, 6.19 ERA) has been impressive with 64 strikeouts in just 48 innings, he has been victimized by the homer. Greene’s 15 home runs allowed are the second-most in the Senior Circuit, behind only Elieser Hernandez.

Cincy’s starter is coming off a pair of poor performances. Greene lasted just 3.2 innings in his last start against Boston and gave up seven hits and five earned in a bail-out win against the Cubs before that.

The Reds have come back down to earth after taking 15 of their past 25 games. Cincinnati is looking more like the squad that had 22 losses by May 5th with three straight home setbacks against Washington this weekend, the second-worst team in the NL.

Their bullpen is a mess, so even if Arizona can’t get to Cincy’s boom or bust rookie, they have a good shot at cashing in on a team with the worst ERA (5.66) in the majors beyond the sixth inning.

Angel Has Fallen: Red Sox +108

Boston Red Sox: 27-27 | Los Angeles Angels: 27-28

Date: Monday, June 6th | First Pitch: 9:38 PM ET

Location: Anaheim, California | Stadium: Angel Stadium

While you can’t lose forever, the Los Angeles Angels are taking their shot at entering the team’s hall of shame. LA has dropped 11-straight games which ties the second-worst slide in franchise history. One more defeat and they set a new single-season record, and at +108, we like those odds.

If it hasn’t been one thing, it’s been another for LA. Mike Trout is in a career-worst 0-for-26 slump, early-season sparkplug Taylor Ward (.333 BA, 10 HR, 26 RBI) was put on the injured list yesterday, and pitching and defense have been less than stellar lately.

Tonight’s starter, Noah Syndergaard, is coming off his worst showing in an Angels uniform after being acquired from the Mets this offseason. Last Tuesday, Syndergaard was rocked for seven hits and five earned runs in a 9-1 pounding by the New York Yankees.

Despite the recent struggle, he is 1-1 with a 3.05 ERA in three career starts vs. the Red Sox, which includes a solid showing at Fenway over a month ago. The man they call Thor went seven and allowed just three runs but was tagged with a 4-0 loss against Boston.

It’s a repeat pitching duel in Anaheim tonight as Michael Wacha (3-1, 2.43 ERA) picked up the win over Syndergaard in Boston thanks to 5.2 scoreless innings.

Wacha is 2-0 with a 0.77 ERA in two career starts against the Angels and has looked like a new man in his first year in May. The former Cardinal has put up career-lows in ERA, WHIP, and opponents batting average so far this season. Wacha’s allowed over two runs just once this year, and an Angels team in disarray will again struggle against the veteran righty.

Having the American League’s top offense in team batting average and runs scored only helps Boston’s case tonight.

The Sweet Snell of Defeat: Mets a Steal at +102

New York Mets: 37-19 | San Diego Padres: 33-21

Date: Monday, June 6th | First Pitch: 9:40 PM ET

Location: San Diego, California | Stadium: Petco Park

The New York Mets are on a roll, while Padres starter Blake Snell has also been on a roll too, albeit downhill. Since winning a career-best 21 games for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, his trajectory has mostly only gone south, including his time in SoCal.

Snell (0-2, 4.80 ERA) has been on the mound for just three games this season after getting a late start to the 2022 campaign because of a left adductor strain. This comes after the oft-injured lefty put up a 4.20 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in his first season with the Padres in 2021.

Going deep into games is Snell’s biggest issue, but he is coming off his best start of the year against the Cardinals last Tuesday. The former Ray went six innings and struck out six but also allowed three walks and was saddled with a no-decision in San Diego’s 3-2 loss.

While we know what Snell has done in SD, what Carlos Carrasco (6-1, 3.63 ERA) can do at Petco Park or against the Padres is still a mystery.

The 13-year veteran is somehow getting his first career start against the Friars. What we do know for sure, is Carrasco leads a hot Mets name that has gone 18-11 on the road this year, which includes a pair of wins against the odds-on favorites to win the World Series (+380).

New York is coming off two straight road victories over the Dodgers and surpassed LA for the National League’s best record this weekend.

Carrasco has been a big part of the Mets’ success, already equalling his win total from two years ago. The 35-year-old Venezuelan is looking more like the pitcher that won 35 games for Cleveland in 2017 and 2018 combined.

Pitching in front of a Mets offense that ranks first in the majors in team batting average (.264) and second in runs scored will only help against a Padres team that has been less than impressive at home this year.

San Diego is just 13-10 at Petco and has the second-lowest home batting average (.222) in the NL. The Padres have scored the fewest runs at home in the bigs, and while we all know Petco is a pitcher’s park, it’s been even harder on a San Diego squad sans its superstar.

Fernando Tatis Jr. remains on the shelf with a fractured left wrist and has yet to play this season. Last season, Tatis led the National League with 42 home runs, led the Padres in runs (99), and was second on the squad with 97 RBI.

Winners of eight of their past ten, the Mets should not be underdogs on many nights, so enjoy the plus money.

Parlay Play?

If you’re feeling like going for a bigger take, a three-game parlay with the D-backs, Red Sox, and Mets pays $154.79 on a $20 wager.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook