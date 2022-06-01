3 Plus Money MLB Picks Worth Considering Tonight

Stake Over Sizzle in Philly: Giants +106

San Francisco Giants: 27-21 | Philadelphia Phillies: 21-29

Date: Wednesday, June 1st | First Pitch: 6:05 PM ET

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Forget about cheesesteak tonight as we’re going for “stake” (+108) over sizzle and take advantage of the value on the San Francisco Giants this evening.

San Fran is a flat-out better team than the favored Philadelphia Phillies. The Phils have disappointed out of the gates yet again despite boasting many high-profile players, while the Giants quietly get things done in one of the best divisions in baseball.

Despite competing with the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the stacked San Diego Padres, baseball G-Men have stayed competitive in the National League West and the early hunt for a wildcard spot at six games over .500.

It should be a pitchers’ duel between Aaron Nola (2-4, 3.56 ERA) and Carlos Rodon (4-4, 3.60 ERA). Both men have underachieved in the early going, but we’re going with the hurler with the better overall resume, Rodon.

Last year, the lefty had a fantastic season with the White Sox, sporting a sparkling 2.37 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and holding opponents to just a .189 batting average. Rodon comes into this evening game with a three-game losing streak, but the strikeout machine has never lost four games in a row in his seven-year big league career.

While the former Chicago ace is allowing more runs than last year, his K numbers are still off the charts. Rodon is third in the National League in strikeouts, ten behind Nola for second place but with a start in hand.

Rodon matches up well against a Phillies offense with the sixth most strikeouts in the majors. Getting a pitcher the caliber of the Giants ace at plus money is worthwhile, while a look at going under 8 (-118) on the game total is not a bad idea either.

Gone Fishin’ in the Mountains: Marlins +100

Miami Marlins: 19-27 | Colorado Rockies: 22-26

Date: Wednesday, June 1st | First Pitch: 6:40 PM ET

Location: Denver, Colorado | Stadium: Coors Field

While wagering on a doubleheader sweep is not recommended regularly, this is the exception to the rule. It’s not official quite yet, but the mountain men are getting squished by the fish in Game 1 of today’s day-night double-dip. Miami is up 14-0 over the Rockies in the eighth inning, and banking on the comeback, that’s certainly a bet to stay away from.

Colorado is sending German Marquez (1-5, 6.30 ERA) to the mound in the evening session. Marquez is the kind of pitcher who can rival giving up an eight-spot on his own. The 27-year-old is off to one of the worst starts of his career and has been equally bad in the thin Denver air. All eight of the Venezuelan’s home runs allowed have come at Coors Field this season, where opposing batters are hitting .313 off the right-hander.

Although Trevor Rogers (2-5, 5.23 ERA) has not been that much better than the Rockies starter this year, he is a big-time prospect coming off a fantastic rookie campaign. Rogers struck out 157 in 133 innings last year while sporting a 2.64 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. The 24-year-old also had a great start against Colorado.

Albeit on home soil in Florida, Rogers held a more talented Rockies lineup to three hits, and one earned run over seven innings almost a year ago. On June 10th of, 2021, Rogers also struck out eight in his only career start against Colorado.

The Marlins are not world-beaters by any stretch of the imagination, but they’re clearly taking advantage of the Colorado altitude today and will keep the momentum going into the nightcap as the slight underdog.

Ryu Regression: White Sox +102

Chicago White Sox: 23-24 | Toronto Blue Jays: 28-20

Date: Wednesday, June 1st | First Pitch: 7:07 PM ET

Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada | Stadium: Rogers Centre

The Blue Jays have been sliding on the razor’s edge all season long. Toronto won their 15th one-run game as they held on to take the opener of its three-game home set against the Chicago White Sox. The Jays lead the majors with the most victories by the slimmest of margins in 2022 and have already tied their total one-run win count from last year.

Toronto has also won six games in a row, their longest successful streak since last September. Things are about to change as the team and tonight’s starting pitcher are due for a step back.

Hyun-jin Ryu has been up and down all season but strung together a pair of decent starts in his past two. Don’t read too much into the lefty’s recent performances, as one of them came against the worst team in the National League, Cincinnati. The six innings pitched against the Reds was Ryu’s longest start of the season, so relying on him to go deep against the Chicago is not a realistic expectation.

This season, the former Dodger has struggled at home with a 7.43 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and .304 opponents batting average at hitter-friendly Rogers Centre. Ryu was also lit up in his two starts against the White Sox last year to the tune of an ERA near 10.

Michael Kopech has been lights out for Chicago. In his last start, the 26-year-old carried a perfect game into the sixth against the mighty Yankees in the Bronx. While he didn’t put up a perfect game or no-no, holding New York to zero runs on one hit through seven innings on the road is an impressive feat itself. The 26-year-old Texan carries a 1.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and 39/19 K/BB ratio into Toronto and is poised to outduel Ryu.

The White Sox lead the American League with a .254 batting average on the road despite a slow start for the offense in April. Despite being banged up, Chicago’s offense improved significantly in May, and they are a better hitting team against lefties, so getting to Ryu early is in the cards.

Take the plus-money Pale Hose tonight in Toronto.

Parlay Play?

If you’re feeling like going for a bigger score, a three-game parlay with the Giants, Marlins and Blue Jays pays $146.45 on a $20 wager.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook