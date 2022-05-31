3 Plus Money MLB Picks Worth Considering Tonight

Mariners SOS in Baltimore: Orioles +112

Seattle Mariners: 20-28 | Baltimore Orioles: 21-29

Date: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, | First Pitch: 7:05 PM ET

Location: Baltimore, Maryland | Stadium: Camden Yards

While the Baltimore Orioles have been the laughing stock of the American League East for longer than most remember, they have played decently this year. They are still horrible away from Camden with a 9-18 mark on the road but playing a game over .500 in Maryland makes them a valuable home dog, for now.

Matching up against a team with a worse road record than them in the Mariners (8-18) certainly gives extra motivation to grab the O’s at plus money.

Rookie George Kirby gets the ball for Seattle for his fourth big league start, and like his team, he has not fared well away from home. Kirby sports an ERA of 6.00, 1.44 WHIP, and .297 opponents’ batting average on the road and will face an Orioles squad that just dropped 10 on the Red Sox yesterday.

Thor Takes Back New York: Angels +116

Los Angeles Angels: 27-22 | New York Yankees: 33-15

Date: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, | First Pitch: 7:05 PM ET

Location: The Bronx, New York | Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Noah Syndergaard (4-2, 3.08 ERA) returns to New York but faces the crosstown rival of his former team. The man they call Thor will pitch in the Big Apple tonight for the first time since moving on from the Mets to Los Angeles in the offseason. Syndergaard was a Met his entire big league career, and while this might not be a revenge game against his old squad, you can bet the big Texan will want to shine in the Bronx.

He’s gotten off to a good start on the west coast as the Syndergaard has re-invented himself from a strikeout machine to control pitcher. The 29-year-old leads the rotation with just eight walks this season.

Having the fourth-highest scoring team behind him will help against a potent lineup like the Yankees, although New York is without a pair of essential bats. Giancarlo Stanton remains out with ankle and calf issues, while Josh Donaldson is on the IL with a shoulder problem.

Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 3.30 ERA) is the weakest Yankees starter, and Syndergaard is tasked with halting a five-game Angels losing streak. LA is due, and the value is there.

Twin Bill Sweep Declined: Tigers +120

Minnesota Twins: 30-20 | Detroit Tigers: 18-30

Date: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, | First Pitch: 7:10 PM ET

Location: Detroit, Michigan | Stadium: Comerica Park

After taking the series opener against Minnesota yesterday, the Tigers will go for two of three against the Twins after dropping Game 1 of their day-night doubleheader today.

As most of us already know, a double-dip sweep is not that easy and even more rare by the visiting team. In 2021, the road team swept only 20 percent of doubleheaders, while 43 percent of total double bills ended in a sweep last year.

In its past seven doubleheaders, Minnesota has gone just 2-5 in the second half-game.

While the Tigers are eight games below .500 on the year, they are a decent 12-15 at home and should come to play against the division leaders.

The Twins will send rookie Cole Sands (0-0, 6.75 ERA) to the mound for his first big league start, while Detroit counters with Joey Wentz for his second MLB start.

Minnesota will be without star shortstop, and a critical bat near the top of the order as Carlos Correa was put on the COVID-IL earlier today.

In a contest that won’t see much from either starter, lean to the hometown Tigers to split the doubleheader at plus money.

Parlay Play?

If you’re feeling like going for a bigger score, a three-game parlay with the Orioles, Angels, and Tigers pays $181.48 on a $20 wager.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook