3 Teams Still in the Running for Nationals' Juan Soto
Grant White
The MLB’s non-waiver trade deadline is fast approaching, and we’re waiting for the dust to settle on where the most coveted player available will land.
The Washington Nationals continue to dangle Juan Soto. According to Jim Bowden, only the San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Dodgers remain in the running for the two-time All-Star.
The #Nationals now have only 3 teams left in the bidding for a Juan Soto trade according to club sources. The teams are believed to be #Padres#Cardinals and #Dodgers with the #Cardinals offering the most talent off their major league club and the Padres the most talent from Farm
Soto has finished top five in NL MVP voting in the past two seasons, although he’s fallen off the pace this season. Through 428 plate appearances, the two-time Silver Slugger has a .883 on-base plus slugging percentage, below his career average of .964.
Nevertheless, Soto still leads the majors with 87 walks, swatting 20 long balls and coming around to score 60 times.
As noted by Bowden, the Cardinals are offering the most MLB-caliber talent, while the Padres would sell the farm to acquire Soto. Whichever team lands him immediately improves their postseason chances.
The futures market will evolve over the coming days; check out FanDuel Sportsbook for a plethora of MLB wagering options.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.