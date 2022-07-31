3 Teams Still in the Running for Nationals' Juan Soto

The MLB’s non-waiver trade deadline is fast approaching, and we’re waiting for the dust to settle on where the most coveted player available will land.

The Washington Nationals continue to dangle Juan Soto. According to Jim Bowden, only the San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Dodgers remain in the running for the two-time All-Star.

The #Nationals now have only 3 teams left in the bidding for a Juan Soto trade according to club sources. The teams are believed to be #Padres #Cardinals and #Dodgers with the #Cardinals offering the most talent off their major league club and the Padres the most talent from Farm — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) July 31, 2022

Soto has finished top five in NL MVP voting in the past two seasons, although he’s fallen off the pace this season. Through 428 plate appearances, the two-time Silver Slugger has a .883 on-base plus slugging percentage, below his career average of .964.

Nevertheless, Soto still leads the majors with 87 walks, swatting 20 long balls and coming around to score 60 times.

As noted by Bowden, the Cardinals are offering the most MLB-caliber talent, while the Padres would sell the farm to acquire Soto. Whichever team lands him immediately improves their postseason chances.

