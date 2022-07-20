3 Trade Targets that Could Pay Dividends in MLB

With the MLB trade deadline quickly approaching, multiple names available could make a big difference for the teams that acquire them.

Of course, big names like Juan Soto could be available, but there are more realistic targets that can impact teams at a much lower price tag.

Below, let’s look at three potential players that should be available ahead of the August 2 deadline and why the teams who acquire them should reap the benefits.

Noah Syndergaard (Angels)

The Los Angeles Angels made a wise gamble this offseason and signed injury-plagued starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard to a one-year contract. The deal paid the right-hander over $20 million, but there was some risk due to his injury history. Syndergaard has been relatively healthy, making 14 starts in the Angels rotation. He has a 5-7 record with a 4.00 ERA and 58 strikeouts. Pitchers haven’t had a good time with the Angels of late, and after a promising start to the season, the former New York Met has had his numbers tail off. However, if he’s put in a better position for success, the right-hander could help a rotation in the stretch run and even potentially give them innings out of the bullpen in the postseason.

Josh Bell (Nationals)

If you’re looking for a power-hitting weapon in your lineup and don’t want to pay the price of Soto, Josh Bell is a great option and has the potential to put a team over the top. Bell does an excellent job of driving the ball out of the ballpark, having 13 home runs and a .895 OPS at the All-Star break. Even if a team acquires Bell and doesn’t decide to give him an everyday role, he could still be a valuable bench bat in the postseason, which is something most of the contending teams will be looking for ahead of the trade deadline. With a 3.5 WAR, there’s little doubt that Bell should be a sneaky trade target that can pay dividends ahead of August 2.

Jose Quintana (Pirates)

Pitching is something that teams will always be looking to add at the trade deadline. There are some solid high-end rotation arms available such as Frankie Montas or Luis Castillo. However, if you’re looking for a pitcher that can contribute and won’t cost a lot, consider Jose Quintana of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Left-handed quality starters are hard to come by, and you can make a case that Madison Bumgarner might be the higher upside play, but the Pirates’ lefty will cost less and is still useful. Quintana has a 2-5 record with a 3.99 ERA, and even though those numbers have risen of late, he’s still able to give you at least a consistent five innings every fifth day, which is valuable this time of year.